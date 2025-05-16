The 7th president of Indonesia, ir. Joko Widodo visited Liang Melas Datas, supporting efforts to overcome the attack on orange pests





Tanah Karo, Alanaraws. Com // 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, ir. Joko Widodo, organized a working visit to the village of Kutambelin, Tigabinanga district, Karo Regency, precisely in the Liang Melas area (LMD) known as one of the centers of upper orange production. His presence was warmly welcomed and full of enthusiasm by the local community. This visit aims to hear the aspirations of orange producers who have recently experienced a decrease in cultures due to the attacks on fruit fly attacks in recent times. In an open dialogue with farmers, Joko Widodo has transmitted his commitment to participate in the search for solutions to the problem. I came to see the agricultural products of this region in the first hand, as well as hearing the obstacles facing farmers on the ground, said Joko Widodo. He also gave an example that similar problems occur in other areas and must be managed seriously. In Kendal Regency, for example, lawyer exports were carried out abroad. But after having been surveyed, the fruits were also exposed to fruit flies, which of course harmed farmers. This shows that this pest attack is a serious and crossed problem, he explained. In addition, Jokowi also stressed the importance of continuity between infrastructure development and culture protection. Some time ago, the main problem in this region was road access. Currently, the road has been completed and transport costs become lighter, so farmers benefit from it. However, there is now a new challenge that I hear directly from the community, namely the drop in production due to fruit flies. We will find the best solution together. I want to help, even if it's not big, but real, he said. This fruit pest can reduce harvest by more than 50%. This figure is very significant. Therefore, we will continue solutions in an integrated manner, cooperate between the district, the provincial and central governments, so that farmers do not continue to be disadvantaged, he concluded. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Accompanied by Karo Brigjen's regent. Pol. (Ret.) Dr. Antonius Ginting, SP.OG., M.Kes, Karo Regency Forkopimda, as well as agricultural experts from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and the Argari team, Mr. Joko Widodo also visited the citizen garden held by residents and was witnessing the field conditions directly. On this occasion, he symbolically gave the help of fruit flies integrated into the farmers region, as well as the planting of upper orange seeds. Karo Regent expressed his gratitude for the visit and direct attention of Mr. Joko Widodo to the people of Karo Regency, in particular farmers. We have expressed the greatest appreciation of the direct attention of Mr. Joko Widodo for the problems encountered by our farmers from Liang Melas Data. This visit not only gave encouragement, but also brought a real solution necessary for the community, said Karo's regent. The government of Karo Regency is fully determined in synergy with central and provincial governments to overcome the question of fruit flies in a sustainable manner, in order to maintain the resilience and well-being of the agricultural sector in this area, he added. Previously, Thursday 15/05/2025), Joko Widodo arrived in Berastagi and was greeted by the Karo Regent and Forkopimda ranks at Mikie Holiday Hotel. He also took the time to greet the people of Warung Agam, Kabanjahe, who welcomed him with enthusiasm. The series of visits ended with Friday prayer at the Istiqomah Tigabinanga mosque. (Lia Hambali) Source: Diskominfo

