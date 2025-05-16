Donald Trump calls Bruce Springsteen of “a rocker tartème”





Very little surprise, Donald Trump responded to the scathing vision of Bruce Springsteen on his presidency earlier this week, because the president described him as “dried tartème as a rocker”.

At the start of a European tour earlier this week, Springsteen was unleashed to the president, saying to a crowd of concerts in Manchester, England, which Trump directed “a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration”.

“Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” said Springsteen.

In the middle of his Middle East tour, Trump responded to his social media platform Truth Social this morning.

“I see that Bruce Springsteen very surface goes to a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” he wrote. “I never liked, never loved his music, nor his radical left policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy – just an arrogant and unpleasant shock, who with fervent supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent fool, and our worst president, who has to destroy our country.”

Trump also seemed upset that Springsteen comments outside the United States and seemed to suggest that there would be a reaction if he made the comments here.

“It has dried” cut “a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) Must keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it's just” standard rate “. Then we will all see how it goes for him! »»

Springsteen approved Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

During the tour, he said: “The last control of power after the failure of checks and sales are people, you and me. It is in the union of people around a common set of values ​​- now that's all that is between democracy and authoritarianism. ”

