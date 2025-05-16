Jokowi reported Roy Suryo, the national police were invited to seriously manage the report





Jakarta: Police is encouraged to follow the report of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), linked to the alleged pollution of the good name of the accusation of false diplomas. The national police were invited to investigate the reported part, namely Roy Suryo CS. “Ask Bareskrim to immediately arrest Roy Suryo and Rismon, who we suspect, attacked the good reputation of the 7th Indonesian president IR. Joko Widodo. With the propagation of cannular and hate speeches to the public,” said the coordinator of the millennium of the written declaration quoted on Indonesia (AMMI) Fauzan Ohorella, in a written statement quoted on Friday, May 16, 2025. According to him, a S1 diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) which jokowi has proven its validity. Because, numerous recognitions from the UGM Institute and former deans, senior generations (Senate) and colleagues from Jokowi. “The clarification and declarations of the UGM and the friends of Pak Jokowi have recognized that (Jokowi) is a former student of the UGM. We are suspect, there is another program that Roy Suryo and Rismon want to do,” said Fauzan Fauzan said he would take greater action in front of the Jaya regional police regional police. According to him, metropolitan police must be firm in the management of the Jokowi diploma case which is accused of false. “Because at our opinion, the case (Jokowi diploma) which has attracted a lot of attention from this community must be treated seriously,” he said. As for another speaker, Agnes Hurinhatu, said that since the era of President Jokowi, the development of Indonesia was not only focused on the Java region. In fact, the Jokowi government is very serious in its attention to eastern Indonesia. “This is the initiation for us, to descend today. Because in our opinion, President Jokowi gave a lot to the east of Indonesia, Papua, Maluku in NTT. Consequently, we feel obliged to support Mr. Jokowi.” Said Agnes

