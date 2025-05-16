The congress says that Prime Minister Modi wants to extract the political mileage outside the Sindoor operation | Latest news from India

On Friday, the congress said that the reported plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only respects the NDA chief ministers next week is an attempt by the BJP in the power to extract the political mileage of the military action of India under the Sindoor operation. The head of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, asked why Prime Minister Modi will only meet the chief ministers of the NDA on Operation Sindoor. (PTI)

The head of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, asked on X, the Prime Minister called for a meeting of the only ministers in chief of the NDA on May 25 to take the political mileage of Operation Sindoor. But he now wants the deputies of all parties to go abroad as a delegation to explain the position of India on the terrorism of Pakistan.

The opposition party said he would certainly be part of the international delegations, but questioned the double standard of the BJP by stressing that Prime Minister Modi will not meet the ministers in chief of the Congress on the Sindoor operation.

Ramesh allegedly alleged that the Prime Minister and the BJP had defamed the Congress permanently even if he called for unity and solidarity among the parties during the military action of India against Pakistan.

The Prime Minister did not agree to call a special session of the Parliament that the Indian National Congress asked to demonstrate a collective will and to reiterate the resolution adopted unanimously by the Parliament on February 22, 1994, said the secretary general of the Congress.

Now, suddenly, the PM has decided to send multipartite delegations abroad to explain the position of India on the terrorism of Pakistan. The Indian National Congress always takes a position in the supreme national interest and never politicizes national security problems like the BJP. Consequently, the Inc will certainly be one of these delegations, he added.

From next week, the NDA government has planned to send several versatile delegations to several countries to a major diplomatic offensive to exhibit terrorism supported by Pakistan and highlight the military action of India under the Sindoor operation.

The senior congress official, Shashi Tharoor, is one of those key characters who will be part of one of these delegations. The deputies of various political parties, including the opposition, were suppressed by the government and certain parties also gave the green light to the presence of their members for the diplomatic exercise.