Taylor Swift “ is not hot 'after saying' I hate Taylor Swift '





Donald Trump took a break in his presidential tasks to throw the shadow on Taylor Swift, treating a resentment which he holds against the world megastar for his approval of Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she is no longer” hot “,” wrote Trump in an article Friday on his social platform Truth. He has provided no development for the complaint.

Swift has a current net value of $ 1.6 billion, making her the richest musician in the world, according to Forbes. The Eras tour of 149 SWIFT dates, which ended last December, set a new record as a first tour of $ 2 billion in the music industry. She holds the record as interpreter with the most victories in the Grammy's album category with four, and she won a record of 30 trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards. In January, the Swift Vinyl record “Lover (Live From Paris)” sold in less than an hour.

In September 2024, Trump posted “I hate Taylor Swift!” – The coming days after Swift shared on Instagram that she intended to vote for Harris for the American president after Harris' victory on September 10 on Trump. “I vote for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and the causes, I believe, needs a warrior to defend them,” wrote Swift in part in the Instagram post. “I think she is a leader with stable and gifted hands and I think we can accomplish much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

In his article, Swift also called Trump for having used an image of false image generated by Ai-Ai to make it appear wrongly as if Swift applied it. Trump, in an interview with Fox Business, suggested that he was not afraid that Swift pursues him on his publication of false images, saying that they “were all invented by other people”.

After Swift's public support at Harris, Trump said in an interview on Fox News “Fox & Friends” that “I was not a fan of Taylor Swift” and said “she will probably pay a price on the market”.

Trump once expressed his admiration for Swift, at least for his physical appearance. “I think she is beautiful-very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she is liberal. She probably does not like Trump. I hear that she is very talented,” he told Variety, chief editor Ramin SetoDoh in the book “Apprentice In Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett took America.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2025/digital/news/donald-trump-taylor-swift-no-longer-hot-i-hate-taylor-swift-1236400418/

