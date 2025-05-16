Zelenskyy Slams The absence of Putin in Türkiye DW 15/05/2025





05/15/2025 May 15, 2025

Us' Rubio says that Washington “impatient” for peace progress

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Washington was willing to consider “almost all mechanisms” to reach a lasting end in the war in Ukraine. Speaking at an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio said: “Obviously, we are in a very difficult place at the moment, and we hope that we can find the long -term steps that predict the end of this war in a negotiated way and the prevention of any war in the future.” “So, a lot of work. We remain attached to this. Obviously, like everyone, impatient, we want to see it happen, but it is difficult. But you know, I hope that progress will be made here soon,” he added. Speaking of the American president Donald Trump whose campaign promise was to provoke peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office in January, Rubio said: “It is open to almost all the mechanisms that bring us to a just, durable and lasting peace, and that is what he wants to see.” The comments become before the potential direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul by finishing the war, triggered by the large -scale invasion of his neighbor in February 2022. Trump, who is currently on tour of the Gulf, said that he would attend talks on Friday “if appropriate”. “But we have people at the moment to negotiate, I just hope that Russia and Ukraine will be able to do something. It must stop,” he said. President Donald Trump “loses patience” To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-zelenskyy-slams-putins-absence-in-turkey/live-72547761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos