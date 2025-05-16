Prime Minister Imran Khan in a cell of death: his sons reveal





The former captain of the Pakistani cricket and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in a cell of death? The sons reveal in a heartbreaking interview

In a rare interview and emotionally loaded, Suleman and Qasim Khan (son of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan) broke their silence to clarify the conditions of painful imprisonment of their father. Addressing the influencer of social media Mario Nawfal, the brothers expressed deep concern in the face of their father's inhuman treatment in a “death cell” generally reserved for terrorists.

Expressing the frustration of the lack of progress through legal paths, Qasim said: “We have traveled each route which, in our opinion, would potentially make it go … that is only angry.” The brothers now call for international pressures to ensure the release of their father, stressing the need for global attention to the alleged human rights violations.

A plea for international intervention

The interview marked the first public appearance of Suleman and Qasim Khan concerning the incarceration of their father. They revealed that despite an order from the court in November 2023 authorizing weekly contact, they managed to speak with their father every two or three months, often at odd hours and for limited durations.

The PTI frequently complained of Imrans installations and filed several petitions before the High Court of Islamabad concerning the issue. On the other hand, the prison administration refuted the complaints.

However, the High Court of Islamabad intervened and ordered the authorities to allow Khan to speak with his sons and granted him access to his personal doctor. But such interventions are often undermined or ignored by the prison authorities, suggesting a deeper rot in the chain of command and an erosion of the judicial authority.

In addition, the United Nations Working Group in arbitrary detention considered Khans' imprisonment of a violation of international law, calling for its immediate release. However, even such a global condemnation seems to fall into the ears of a deaf at the national level.

A plea for international intervention for isolation and isolation

Imran Khan, detained since August 2023, was detained in Adiala prison under accusations including corruption and violations of the anti -terrorist law. In a previous interview, Khan described his cell as a space of 7 feet by 8 feet, under constant surveillance and devoid of fundamental human rights such as visits and communication with the outside world.

Other composition problems, Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith also said that since September 10, 2024, all visits have been interrupted and that the weekly phone calls to their sons have been interrupted. She also alleged that electricity in her cell had been cut, leaving him in total darkness and isolation.

Read more: Imran Khan accepts the invitation of PM Shehbazs for dialogue

A death cell for a political prisoner?

Khan himself, in a rare interview earlier this year, described his detention as a cell of death for terrorists. It is a frightening sentence, and which sparked indignation among its supporters and the alarm among international observers.

His sons support this characterization, describing the conditions designed to break it. He is mentally tortured, said Suleman. If it happened elsewhere in the world, there would be an uproar. But the silence is deafening.

One cannot help asking: does this justice or revenge emerge as a regular procedure?

More than a political battle

The incarceration of Imran Khans began as a political maneuver, but it quickly evolves towards a moral crisis. His advocacy is not only for the freedom of their fathers, but for the restoration of justice in Pakistan.

And if the world continues to look away, it will not simply be Imran Khan in darkness, it will be the ideals of democracy and justice themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brandsynario.com/is-imran-khan-in-a-death-cell-sons-reveal-in-a-heartbreaking-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos