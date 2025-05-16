The Congress accuses PM Modi of “politicizing” the Sindoor operation





Jairam Ramesh allegedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi and the BJP constantly distinguished the congress. He said Prime Minister Modi had called a meeting of only NDA ministers next week. Learn more about Dynamite News Update: May 16, 2025, 8:18 p.m. The head of Congress Jairam Ramesh targets the government (image source: Internet) New Delhi: The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having benefited political from Operation Sindoor, reports Dynamite News corresponding. The secretary general of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, shared a position on social networks saying that Prime Minister Modi called a meeting of chief ministers only of the States which fall under the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) on May 25. He says that the purpose of this meeting is to take advantage of the Sindoor operation. Apart from that, the government of Pakistan is engaged in the dissemination of false news against India. On this subject, the central government has developed a plan in which the leaders of different political parties in India will go abroad and will present the side of India. On this subject, Jairam Ramesh said that Congress will be part of this international delegation because the party always gives priority to national interest. Jairam Ramesh allegedly alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are constantly trying to defame the congress. He declared that the congress had always talked about unity among all the parties during the military action of India against Pakistan, keeping in view national security and interest. Ramesh also said that when the Prime Minister refused to call a special parliament session, he suddenly decided to send a delegation abroad to put India's position on the issue of terrorism in Pakistan. The congress has always politicized these questions, and that is why the party will be part of this delegation. Earlier, the national president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress and the opposition chief to Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had written a letter to the Prime Minister Modre demanding a special session of the Parliament. This letter was sent after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, April 22. Most of them were tourists. After this attack, India has targeted several terrorist hiding places in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) under Operation Sindoor. The Congress also said that after these incidents, Prime Minister Modi should have called for a discussion in Parliament so that the whole situation could be clarified and that compatriots can be informed of the government's plan. Thus, the Congress says that Prime Minister Modi uses Operation Sindoor as a political weapon, while Congress has always been united on the security of the country.

