Boris Johnson: The first day in the office, Starmer made a colossal blunder for which we all pay the price. It's time to bring Rwanda back

Yes, I guess Keir Starmer looked quite stupid when he went to Albania on Thursday. He used a joint press conference with my old friend Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister, to announce that the people of this Blessed Mediterranean country would have the privilege of receiving asylum seekers who were rejected by the British system.

The only problem was that Edi, for any reason, was not aware of the good news. He was not ready to offer a return center for the British disciplores, he said, and invoking the spirit of the deceased king of Albania, he told the PM of the United Kingdom in Zog and to take another look at the Atlas.

Which completely ruined the point of the trip, and let Starmer open and close your mouth with its brand of a stunned mule.

It was a colossal no 10 goof, okay, but nothing like the worst error that Starmer made in his awakened and desperate attempt to stop the small boats.

He made the biggest error on the first day in July of last year, when he happily canceled the Rwanda program.

Why did he nix this plan, when the Whitehall departments worked there for months, and when it was about to conclude?

He has ax Rwanda and not because it was bad or immoral; On the contrary, it remains the correct answer both for the United Kingdom and Rwanda, and especially for the victims of the interfarged channel gangs.

He rubbed this project not because it was too expensive. When you consider that it costs billions of pounds a year to keep these arrivals in hotels, Rwanda's plan would have paid for itself in a year.

No: he got rid of the Rwanda plan because it was before he understands the depths of public anger about illegal passages, before he managed to adopt Enoch Powell's mantle in absurdity, and when he was always faithful to his fundamental identity, as a politically correct law to man, forced by northern London, of which each instinct is to help people and prevent them from being at the origin.

Sir Keir Starmer uses a joint press conference Thursday with EDI Rama, the Albanian PM, to announce his asylum plan. The only problem was that Edi, for any reason, was not aware of the good news

This is why he killed the plan of Rwanda and for those of us involved in the Herculean effort to install it, he was, at the time, completely exasperating. In July of last year, the government had finally eliminated all legal obstacles. The conservatives had even adopted an act of parliament officially designating Rwanda as a place of safe deportation.

We signed a British-Rwanda treaty by which the Rwandans agreed to observe certain standards in their reception centers. They were committed not to send arrivals to other countries. They were all ready and, in the United Kingdom, there were hundreds of illegal immigrants who were about to be sent to Rwanda.

The first plane was to leave on July 24, 2024, and if that was the case, I believe that the trade in the intermediate canal would have collapsed within three months.

Potential boat people were already wary, if you remember it; And at the simple mention of Rwanda, they rather chose to go to Ireland. As it stands, we had the disaster of the first elections and the disaster of the majority of work. Since when, the low approach to Starmer governments has given the exact opposite signal to the gangs.

So far this year, more than 12,000 people have made the dangerous and illegal crossing, more than ever. There is nothing more corrosive to public confidence in politics than governments to arrest this blatant crisis by illegal immigrants.

Public Fury reached boiling and that is why Starmer has done his desperate and poorly prepared mission in Albania. This is why he now babies on offshore hubs when in reality, he has no plan. Even if Edi Rama had agreed to take failed asylum seekers in Albania, this would have made any difference.

The fact is that most asylum calls do not fail. The law is so complex that, for the vast majority of these illegal arrivals, the only thing that matters is to gain a foothold in the United Kingdom.

After that, lawyers will make the rest, launching requests over several years. This is why hotels are curved with illegal migrants. This is why it seems impossible to return someone. The beauty of the Rwanda program was that it did not allow such nonsense. If you arrived illegally by boat, then Pow! You were instantly on the way to Kigali.

This is why it was an excellent deterrence. That's why it would have worked. This is why it was so completely asinine of Starmer to cancel the plan. As he was humiliated on television by Edi Rama, 6 feet 7 inches in his shoes from Dunlop Green Flash Gym, I expect the penny to finally started to fall.

So what else can he do now?

The level crossings of illegal channels are 30% in work and he knows that this is one of the main reasons why his party was massacred in the local elections.

Starmer knows that he cannot count on the French, who stubbornly refuse to do enough to prevent people from leaving their beaches. Indeed, I have always thought that Macron furtively encouraged a lax approach: to arm the problem to undermine the confidence of the British public in the control of post-Brexit borders.

While the Belgians can be quite assertive by stopping the boats, turning them even when they are in the water, the French are more offers. They seem to adopt that their duty is to pass the canons in British waters, where they become our responsibility.

In the middle of the canal, it is simply too dangerous for our navy or our coast guard to repel these fragile ships in France and against the law of the sea. Sometimes I wonder if we should have gone tonto and put a price of 500% on champagne and cheese until they are settled.

It might have worked, maybe not. But in any case, Rwanda is a much better plan. People say well, you were 14 years old: why didn't you do it earlier?

To which the obvious answer is that it was impossible as long as we were in the EU. The Rwanda plan goes against the common EU rules on asylum, so we had to make Brexit first, then, with great efforts, we had to find an appropriate partner.

It took a long time to find the right country, and finally Priviti Patel, then the secretary at home concluded the agreement with Paul Kagame from Rwanda. And then, just as we were at the edge of a real Australian style solution to the problem of illegal migrants, we had the disaster of the Labor government.

Chris Philp, the current spokesperson for interior affairs Shadow, is the only voice currently offering a real plan and a real solution. He knows that an offshore treatment center of the Rwanda type for all illegal migrants must be part of it.

Starmer made a tragic error, a blunder for which the whole country always pays. He made a bush, as we said at school, a bishop called Rwanda. It's time to reverse this error and bring Rwanda back!