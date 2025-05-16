New Delhi, May 16: It was that day in 2014 that India witnessed a seismic change. The results of the 16th elections of Lok Sabha were announced on May 16, 2014, inaugurating a new era under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stormed power with a massive mandate. The UPA government led by the Congress which ruled for a decade was dislodged.

The 2014 general elections were historic in more ways than one. Held in nine phases from April 7 to May 12, they saw an participation rate and an unprecedented enthusiasm across the country. The BJP obtained an absolute majority with 282 seats out of the total of 543 in the Lok Sabha, a feat not reached by a single part since 1984.

It was a clear approval of the message of development, governance and strong leadership of the PM Modi.

Taking office on May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi became the 14th Prime Minister India. The first session of the 16th Lok Sabha was convened from June 4 to June 11, 2014. The main leader Kamal Nath was sworn in as a pro-Tem president and presided over the election of the chamber president. Sumitra Mahajan, one of the oldest parliamentary women, was elected president on June 6, while Mr. Thambidurai de l'Aidmk became vice-president on August 13.

One of the immediate results of the BJPS landslide victory was the absence of an official opposition chief at LOK SABHA, because no party has crossed the 10% siege required for recognition. Congress, once the dominant strength in Indian politics, could only bring together 44 seats, well below the brand with 55 places necessary. AIADMK, with 37 seats, has become the third part. The senior manager of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress was appointed head of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

The 2014 mandate was not only a vote for change, but also a vote of hope for renowned India, better governance and economic progress. Since that time in the watershed, Prime Minister Modi has led the nation through a decade of transformative reforms, political revisions and an assertive global position. Under its direction, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, going beyond the United Kingdom and is now firmly on the way to become an economic power.

In 2019, the NDA led by Modi returned to power with an even stronger mandate, winning 303 seats, reaffirming public confidence in its governance. The second term was marked by important structural reforms, the repeal of article 370 in Jammu-et-Cachemire, the implementation of the CitizenShip Amendment Act (CAA), and a complete response to the Pandemic of COVID-19, in particular a massive vaccination campaign and a push for the self-installment in virtue of Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative.

In 2024, the NDA led by the BJP again obtained a majority in the elections of Lok Sabha, which makes it three consecutive terms to Narendra Moda a rare political achievement which placed him alongside faithful as Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of electoral dominance. This third consecutive mandate is widely considered as a solid approval of the modis governance model and the vision of the future.

In terms of security, the world has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bold and decisive leadership, especially in the wake of terrorist attacks linked to Pakistan. India responded with precision strikes through the border in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK) after the attack on Uri in 2016, Pulwama's attack in 2019, and more recently, Pahalgam's attack in 2025. These actions sent a clear message: it is a new India under Prime Minister Modi, who “strikes the territory enemies”.

Under its direction, India has freed itself from the political paralysis that had seized the nation during the UPA era. The Modi government has made bold decisions in economic, constitutional, legal and social fields demonstrating a commitment to decisive governance. Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly stressed that the previous regime was guided by voting and appeasement bench policy, often at the cost of significant social protection reforms. On the other hand, its administration prioritized inclusive development and national interest, with visible results in the field.

Now the PM has more important and ambitious plans for the future of India. He exposed a gigantic vision: to make India the third economy by 2028, and more importantly, to transform the nation into “viksit bharat” (developed India) by 2047, the centenary of independence. The Modi government has written several initiatives that aim to improve infrastructure, stimulate manufacturing, create jobs, advance digital connectivity and improve the ease of business. All these factors are compulsory for the massive growth trajectory of a nation.

On the world scene, PM Modis India has also become a confident and assertive voice. From the main G20 negotiations to defensive causes such as climate action and digital public infrastructure, India has cemented its status as a key actor in global geopolitics.

The trip of May 16, 2014 to today was marked by decisive leadership, daring reforms and a coherent accent on development. Whether it is the creation of a new India led by innovation, infrastructure and inclusion, or position the country as a world voice for the world South, Prime Minister Narendra Modis Décadenie in power undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the India political and economic trajectory.

While the nation looks towards the future, the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 offers a roadmap not only for economic growth, but for a transformation in each sphere of national life education and health in defense, diplomacy and technology. Ten years after this day of definition in 2014, India is on the point of a new chapter, with confidence, clarity and continuity at the helm.