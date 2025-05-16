IHC makes opinions to Nab, others in a case of transplant of 190 million pounds Sterling – Pakistan





Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad published opinions on Thursday at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others in response to requests requesting the suspension of the convictions granted to the founder of PTI Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the case of 190 million corruption.

An IHC division bench including the acting chief Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif ordered that the case be resolved next week following a request from the Sardar Latif Sardar Latif Khosa.

The audience room witnessed the presence of a high -level legal team of the PTI, notably Salman Akram Raja, lawyer Syed Ali Zafar, Niazullah Khan Niazi and Shoaiba Shaheen, as well as the leaders of Pti Aleema Khan, Asad Qaïser, Shandana Gulzar, Khalid Yousaf Charthry and Nadiaf Khattak.

A Islamabad court of responsibility had sentenced the former Prime Minister and Bushra Bibi to 14 and seven years in prison, respectively, on January 17 of this year.

The case indicates that it is set to hear next week

In their appeal against the conviction, the former legal team of the Prime Ministers highlighted significant procedural irregularities, a reservoir of key evidence and political victimization.

The defense underlined a November 2021 judgment of the United Kingdom Court of Appeal which, he said, clearly established that the 190 million disputed were not the crime product.

The funds, which are part of a regulation between the National Crime Agency Uks (NCA) and the Malik Riaz Hussain goods, were to be transferred to the Supreme Court under a legally binding agreement.

The appeal criticized the NAB for omitting to produce witnesses to the NCA or current of credible documentation to establish reprehensible acts.

The defense also challenged the authenticity of an act of confidentiality presented by NAB, describing it as not verified and not supported by forensic validation. Lawyers argued that the act was of a procedural and non -indicative nature of a criminal activity.

Mr. Khans Petition said that there was no proof of personal financial gain and that the funds in question had been deposited at the University of Al-Qadir trust a legally registered entity for educational purposes.

The own evidence confirms that no donation or monetary service has been personally received by Mr. Khan or his wife, said the appeal.

In addition, the petition accused NAB of a politically motivated investigation, highlighting the selective targeting of the founder of the PTI while omitting six other people involved.

Bushra Bibi, who is serving a sentence of seven years in the same case, posed a separate appeal saying that the case against it lacked credible evidence and that it was rooted in a political vendetta.

His legal team referred to the testimony of the financial director (PW-5) of Al-Qadir Trust, who would have confirmed that neither she or her husband had acquired any financial advantage of the trust.

Later, chatting with journalists outside the courtroom, lawyer Syed Ali Zafar confirmed that lawyer Gohar Ali Khan had recently held a meeting with the founder of Party. Development comes in the midst of growing speculation on possible negotiations between the PTI and the government.

Lawyer Zafar recognized that there had been buzz media concerning the opening of the founders of the PTI to dialogue. However, he said that Barrister Gohar has neither confirmed or denied potential reports of talks, stressing that any communication with the founder of the PTI remains confidential.

The case has not yet been discussed in our main committee, said Zafar. Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, has always argued that the current government is not legitimate. All decisions or instructions concerning negotiations will only be taken after the clear instructions are received from Barrister Gohar and the founder of the party.

Mr. Zafar reiterated that the PTI remains united for Pakistan and that it is open to dialogue, but any official discussion will fully depend on the directives of the best leaders of the parties.

If the founder of the PTI asks us to engage in talks, we will advance accordingly, he said.

Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, on the other hand, firmly rejected reports suggesting that her brother agreed to initiate talks with the government. Addressing the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, she said that these complaints were baseless and manufactured.

I do not understand where this news comes from, she said, referring to the so-called banner negotiations.

Posted in Dawn, May 16, 2025

