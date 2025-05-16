Donald prevails over the culture of corruption





In recent weeks, President Donald Trump, who has never been quickly to separate public and private companies, was involved in a remarkable number of conflicts of potential interests. He recently announced his intention to accept a Boeing 747 of four hundred million dollars of the Qatari government, which would be used instead of the Air Force One for the rest of his presidency, after which he would be transferred to his presidential library; He continued to sell access to himself through his meme piece (a company with links with China recently announced that she would buy up to three hundred million dollars of the medal, $ Trump); And his trip to Saudi Arabia this week was preceded by the announcement of his family, at the end of last year, of a new Trump Jeddah tower. The magnitude of these conflicts can be unique for an American politician, but Trump, who has always condemned the swamp of Washington, is one of the many right -wing populist leaders and former leaders Viktor Orbn, of Hungary; Recep Tayyip Erdoan, from Turkey; Narendra Modi, from India; Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil who won the elections by presenting himself against a supposedly corrupt system, then translates into corruption scandals which often considerably overshadow those of their predecessors.

To talk about corruption and his relationship with contemporary right -wing populism, I recently talked by phone with Kim Lane Scheppele, professor of sociology and international affairs in Princeton. Scheppele studies the ways in which democratic institutions are threatened with individual politicians and events, such as economic accidents, or in response to terrorism. During our conversation, which was published for length and clarity, we explained why corruption prevails over those of its ideological brothers, why autocrats become surrounded by other corrupt people, and how corruption was transformed into a question of cultural war.

The relationship between corruption and the modern incarnation of right -wing populism is double, insofar as populists often run against corruption and then behave in a corrupt manner. Is this a coincidence, or are these two things connected?

There is certainly a link between autocracy and corruption. There is also a link between corruption and all kinds of other things, so autocracy is not the only cause. But if a leader comes to power and begins to eliminate all the checks of the executive, a set of these checks will be the type of thing that can detect and control corruption. This is very often the case that autocrats who want to stay in power to always think, well, gee, as long as I am here, why do I don't know everything in sight? It is a fairly common scheme that autocrats, sooner or later, engage in self-enrichment in the context of their power entry.

How do you understand the fact that so many of these figures have won power by campaigning against corruption?

Many autocrats work on anti-corruption platforms, but often what they really do is changing the type of corruption that exists. The type of corruption we saw in post-communist Europe, for example, was a kind of corruption where all state employees were underpaid. They weren't quite sure they wanted to be there. So, if you really needed to get something from the state, such as a license, or a license, or even a passport, you go to the office and the clerk would tell you to stick something in his pocket and then he would get there. It was this kind of corruption visible at the street level.

When Vladimir Putin came to power, in Russia or when Orbn came to power, in Hungary, they repressed a lot of this kind of corruption. They were really good to punish the bureaucrats at the street level to get involved. And, in exchange, they substituted another type of corruption, which erased state contracts and sought favors or was looking for rewards to people who needed something from the top of the system. This kind of corruption, where you give state contracts to your friends in exchange to withdraw something from the top, is not very visible for the average person. And so it is often that when these types of autocrats come to power, it seems that they fail corruption, and they turn off a particular type of corruption, but they move it elsewhere in the system, where it is not so visible. So it is not surprising that autocrats generally operate on anti-corruption platforms. And it is not surprising that their fans think they really fought corruption in a significant way. But it is not incompatible with the idea that these autocrats are also corrupt. They are simply corrupt differently.

I do not want to draw exact parallels, but it reminds me of how Trump and Elon Musk talk about the American government now, saying that it is useless, its ineffective, it gives all your money to people who do not deserve it. Im skeptical that Trump will really succeed in stopping corruption of this kind, but it is clear that what will be replaced is a type of oligarchy where Trump and his friends take the summit, as you explain.

Exactly. They say that Social Security pays for people aged one hundred and fifty years old, or that Medicaid is deserving people who are only clever. And they claim to see a lot of corruption in the types of social protection programs that the State manages. And this is something that has a very wide audience because, first of all, there are probably a lot of low -scale player with the rules. Many people probably know someone who has obtained an advantage of the state they did not deserve entirely. And so this kind of corruption looks like something that must be destroyed. But then what you get instead is a budget that goes through the congress that would massively incline the tax advantages towards Trump and Musk. In addition, if you look at Elon Musk, his fortune is largely from the base of state contracts. And there have been reports on the creation of the Federal Aviation Administration to use Starlink, which he owns or in the dismissal of people who were investigating his businesses. So Musk is becoming massively richer of what it does exactly in its government quality. But this corruption may not be as visible as things in the street as people feel familiar.

What strikes Trump is what it is openly corrupted by other means. Does this distinguish him from other leaders?

Yes, but I think this kind of corruption is consistent with the Trumps brand. He is known as a prosperous businessman. Whether or not it is a different question. But it is the reputation. And he had a career by taking advantage of opportunities, or, at least, it is the way he depicts it, and that is part of what makes him succeed. Thus, the opening of corruption is partly just a flourishing of all the rules, for which it obtains a lot of credit with its base anyway. Part of this is also based on the brand that someone really intelligent will benefit from any opportunity that will be presented to them.

Now it's really different from someone like Orbn or someone like Putin. They came to power while the anti-corruption figures determined to transform the economies that had essentially collapsed. They could not be seen to travel the top. So what is happening in Hungary is that very little Orbns fortune are held in the name of the Orbns. Instead, his school friend, a guy whose name is Lrinc Mszros, who was a manual worker, has now become the richest man in Hungary. How did he become rich? It has become rich in state contracts, and its nickname is a Walking orban portfolio. This is the thing in which Orbn sticks his money. It is not in the name of the Orbns. He hurts a lot to hide the wealth he has accumulated due to being autocrat.

Putin is roughly the same. He has these villas that drones have discovered, and a lot of offshore wealth, which is really difficult to document due to the complex way in which he is held. But these corruption autocrats are hidden because it is not consistent with their brand. So, I think it varies, but Trump is really unique in the sense of being outdoors to violate all the rules of ethics that this government has.

Trump claims that the system is corrupt and fake, but it says essentially, reading both the lines and not between the lines, that its rigging in favor of other people. And these other people tend not to be its base. I am therefore curious to know to what extent it is true in countries that you have studied that it becomes difficult to separate corruption as a rhetorical problem of other cultural questions or resentments.

I think this is absolutely true in India, and to a certain extent in the United States, where the story of corruption is that there are all those non-deserving people who get things that you should get. And that I, the leader, will redirect you for you. Another thing about Modi, however, is that his entire brand is to appear pious and to look like his kind of man for whom money is the least important thing in life. It would therefore be completely scandalous to discover that his money scored the top.

