Jokowi in Liang Melas Datas, the police chief of Karo Tanah appreciated the community that keeps order

Kabanjahe, karosatuklik.com Tanah Karo's police chief, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr. OPSLA, directly led the security of the visit to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, IR. Joko Widodo, in the Liang Melas region (LMD), Laubaleng district, Karo Regency, Friday (05/16/2025) at 10:00 WIB in Jambr, village of Kutambelin LMD.

Before going to LMD, the arrival of the in-laws of the governor of North Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, seemed to be welcomed by Karo Regent, Brigjen. Pol. (Ret.) Dr. Antonius Ginting, SP.OG, M.Kes, deputy Regent, Tarigan Command, SP with the police chief of Tanah Karo, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr. OPSLA, at Mickie Holiday Hotel and Resort Berastagi, Thursday (15/05/2025).

Jokowi's second visit to LMD was made in the context of a direct dialogue with Liang Melas orange farmers (LMD), known as one of the orange production centers in Karo Regency. On this occasion, Jokowi also brought agricultural experts from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Universitas North Sumatra (USU) and the Astani team (Argari), a team engaged in integrated agriculture.

In a dialogue with the community, farmers have submitted complaints related to the attack on fruit flying parasites that had disturbed their orange harvests. Responding to this, UGM, USU and Astani team experts provide orientation and technical solutions related to antiparasitic control, including integrated prevention strategies.

Not only dialogue, but Jokowi also directly observed the citizen garden belonging to residents. As a concern, he also gave tactical assistance in the form of a means of controlling the fruit fly parasites in an area integrated into the representatives of the farmers of Data Liang Melas Liang.

Tanah Karo's police chief expressed his appreciation for sweetness and security during the visit. He mentioned the success of this security thanks to a solid synergy between the regional police of Tanah Karo and Kodim 0205 / TK.

“The whole series of visits by Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo went safely and in a orderly manner. We are grateful for cooperation of all parties, in particular the LMD community which still maintains order, including Kodim 0205 / TK which also synergized in safety,” said the police chief.

The visit that took place in a warm and familiar atmosphere has ended up safely, until former president Jokowi leaves Karo Regency.

