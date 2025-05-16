Politics
Jokowi in Liang Melas Datas, the police chief of Karo Tanah appreciated the community that keeps order
Kabanjahe, karosatuklik.com Tanah Karo's police chief, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr. OPSLA, directly led the security of the visit to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, IR. Joko Widodo, in the Liang Melas region (LMD), Laubaleng district, Karo Regency, Friday (05/16/2025) at 10:00 WIB in Jambr, village of Kutambelin LMD.
Before going to LMD, the arrival of the in-laws of the governor of North Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, seemed to be welcomed by Karo Regent, Brigjen. Pol. (Ret.) Dr. Antonius Ginting, SP.OG, M.Kes, deputy Regent, Tarigan Command, SP with the police chief of Tanah Karo, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr. OPSLA, at Mickie Holiday Hotel and Resort Berastagi, Thursday (15/05/2025).
Jokowi's second visit to LMD was made in the context of a direct dialogue with Liang Melas orange farmers (LMD), known as one of the orange production centers in Karo Regency. On this occasion, Jokowi also brought agricultural experts from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Universitas North Sumatra (USU) and the Astani team (Argari), a team engaged in integrated agriculture.
In a dialogue with the community, farmers have submitted complaints related to the attack on fruit flying parasites that had disturbed their orange harvests. Responding to this, UGM, USU and Astani team experts provide orientation and technical solutions related to antiparasitic control, including integrated prevention strategies.
Not only dialogue, but Jokowi also directly observed the citizen garden belonging to residents. As a concern, he also gave tactical assistance in the form of a means of controlling the fruit fly parasites in an area integrated into the representatives of the farmers of Data Liang Melas Liang.
Tanah Karo's police chief expressed his appreciation for sweetness and security during the visit. He mentioned the success of this security thanks to a solid synergy between the regional police of Tanah Karo and Kodim 0205 / TK.
“The whole series of visits by Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo went safely and in a orderly manner. We are grateful for cooperation of all parties, in particular the LMD community which still maintains order, including Kodim 0205 / TK which also synergized in safety,” said the police chief.
The visit that took place in a warm and familiar atmosphere has ended up safely, until former president Jokowi leaves Karo Regency.
Tanah Karo and Kodim 0205 / TK Kawal Jokowi Police Station Visit Liang Melas DataS
The visit of the 7th former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. On Friday (5/16), Joko Widodo, at the Liang Liang Liang Agriculture area, Karo Regency, received a tight guard and security from the Tanah Karo police station with Kodim 0205 / TK.
Tanah Karo's police chief, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr. OPSLA, directly descending leads to the implementation of security, ranging from the escort of the path to the safety of the object to the site of the activity. The synergy between Polri and TNI staff seems solid, in order to ensure the safety and sweetness of the whole series of visits.
“The security starts from the preparation of the path which has gone through the group, in the placement of staff at vulnerable points and the site of the main activities. All our safety procedures are carried out according to the VVIP SOP,” said the police chief, accompanied by Dandim 0205 TK, Lieutenant-Colonel Inf. Ahmad Afryan Rangkuti, S. SOS in the LMD region.
Humanist security along the track is made in layers from the border of the Liang Melas data zone, with the escort of support for the support of the former president's group. Meanwhile, the safety of the location is focused on the point of gathering residents, the dialogue areas and the Jéruk Kebun examination area.
In the implementation of security, the joint police staff of Tanah Karo and Kodim 0205 / TK are also equipped with a closed security team, as well as uniform staff placed in a certain number of strategic points to anticipate potential security disturbances.
The police chief also pointed out that VVIP's security as this was not only a question of protocol, but also showed the preparation of officers in the field in maintaining national security.
“We are grateful that the whole series of visits went well and safely. It is thanks to good cooperation and coordination with Kodim 0205 / TK and all other security elements and the community,” added Akbp Eko Yulianto.
Security activities are declared ending in a safe state and controlled after the IR group. Joko Widodo left the location and returned to the Karo Regency area. (R1)
Previous news: Jokowi at LMD, help overcome the pest of orange flies
