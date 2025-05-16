



A First Lady Rosngela da SilvaThe Janja, attributed to an amplification of misogyny, the discomfort caused by his speech during the meeting with the dictator of China, Xi Jinping. The Petasta spoke of the CNN Brazil episode on Wednesday 14. According to the dinner ministers, Janja criticized the Tiktok algorithm in front of the Communist Lder, saying that the Chinese platform promotes contactists of the right. The speech would have provoked a Chinese entourage, including the First Lady Peng Liyuan. Portal G1 journalists reported that the comment had left Xi Jinping visibly embarrassed. In response, LDER said Brazil is free to ban or regulate Tiktok if you wish. + Learn more about non-Western Policy In an interview CNN Brazil, Janja said that she was the target of machismo from those who had disclosed the conversation. The First Lady also said that her participation was limited to the denunciation of digital crimes committed against the Brazilians. I see the machismo and misogyny of the part of those who witnessed the meeting and who have passed in a distorted way what happened, said Petasta. And I see the amplification of misogyny by the press, and it saddens me that this amplification has the commitment of women. The episode annoyed President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, who reacted with indignation. Of BeijingLula complained to break confidentiality among her allies. https://www.youtube.com/watch? First of all, I find it strange how this question arrived in the press, because my ministers were, said Lula. So some had the pachorra to call it and say a conversation that happened during dinner something very, very confidential and personal. Despite discomfort, the president confirmed that Janja had asked for the word and reiterated that Xi Jinping is committed to sending a representative to Brazil to discuss the issue. Janja accumulates blunders like the first lady The first time, however, that Janja gets involved in controversy during official commitments. In November 2024, during the social G20, she cursed the entrepreneur Elon Musk by defending control of social networks. A ship's sound interrupted his speech, and Janja fired: it must be Elon Musk. Go fucking yourself, Elon Musk. + Read also: “The critical opposition speaks of Janja in China” At the same time, the first lady commented on the death of Francisco Wanderley Luiz, author of the attack with artificio fires in the Praa of the three powers, saying that the beast was finally killed with the fire of Artificio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://revistaoeste.com/politica/janja-incomoda-xi-jinping-e-culpa-imprensa-por-misoginia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos