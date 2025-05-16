What does the end of the PKK for Turkey mean? DW 15/05/2025

After 41 years of armed insurrection against the Turkish state, the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) announced that it will dissolve.

Representatives of the Turkish government and politicians in the opposition parties all welcomed the decision and the likely end of a long and bloody conflict, where around 40,000 people lost their lives.

The PKK's announcement sparked celebrations but also raised many questions. Political experts claim that the dissolution of the group, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Germany and other countries, could fundamentally modify the balance of political powers in Türkiye.

How would Turkish policy change?

This could well constitute an important turning point in Turkish politics, explains Seren Selvin Korkmaz, co -director of the Istanbul political research institute, or Istanpol.

“The political equations we were talking about a year ago are completely different today,” said Korkmaz. “The parties will have to adapt their programs and their speech.”

In particular, things could change a lot for the equality of peoples and the democracy party, a pro-Kurdish political party known as Dem to make it short.

According to Korkmaz, two main factors will have an impact on Turkish politics over the next three years: how peace with the PKK proceeds and the legal situation around the mayor of Istanbul imprisoned Ekrem Imamoglu.

The mayor democratically elected was detained in March while the peace process with the PKK was already underway. Korkmaz notes that the own Party of Imamoglu, the Republican People's Party (CHP) is now classified as the “new enemy” of the Erdogan government. They replace the pro-Kurdish political movement, which has been the greatest enemy of the state in recent years.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was also supported by many Kurdish Turkish residents, and after his arrest, hundreds of thousands of people protested Image: Francisco Seco / AP Photo / Photo Alliance

There are many Kurdish politicians in prison alongside Imamoglu, notably Selahattin Demirtas, the former co -president of the DEM party who was imprisoned on what is considered accusations of terrorism with political motivation in 2016.

The pro-kurdish movement now expects that some of their politicians are released, even if the fate of these prisoners is not clear.

“Discussing the Kurdish question in the constitutional framework now requires, above all, a kind of relaxation or democratization,” says Mesut Yegen, political scientist at the Reform Institute, a reflection group based in Istanbul. “Essentially, the Constitution must be redesigned to create a more democratic model for Turkey. But at the same time, a government does not want to change a presidential system with authoritarian trends.”

A lot of unknowns

It is not known either when, how and to whom the PKK could abandon their weapons. No one knows if this could happen via international observers, or if it will be a complete and complete disarmament, or if it is only a symbolic gesture. Media reports, citing official sources, suggest that these questions can be answered this summer. It seems that the state works on a kind of plan.

Another problem: there is a certain resistance to the dissolution of the group within the PKK itself. Several members of the group must still be convinced. In addition, there was also a discussion as to whether a new organization could take the place of the PKK and what happens to the organization of the Kurdish umbrellas, in Kurdistan Democratic Union, or KCK, now.

Surprisingly, the PKK dissolution path was paved by Devlet Bahceli (Center), leader of the Turkey's far -right nationalist party and an Erdogan ally Image: Dha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clearly said that the PKK renunciation of armed conflicts will not be enough. “The reduction of weapons alone is not enough,” he said in a television interview on May 9. “It is necessary to eliminate illegal and intelligence structures. A responsible organization model should be developed by taking advantage of the opportunities offered to political parties and NGOs.” Fidan said he was prepared for a number of different scenarios.

PKK members in limbo?

The fate of the members of the PKK, including the combatants who asked for a shelter in the mountains of northern Iraq, as well as activists in the cities. The PKK has around 60,000 supporters, including its fighters, sympathizers and civil aids.

A general amnesty for PKK members is considered controversial. Potential integration programs are taken into account, but forgiveness for coverage by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems unlikely. The risk of causing social tensions is too significant.

The main members of the PKK will not be able to return to Türkiye. Some may be able to travel to third countries, others can stay in northern Iraq. But that has not yet been decided. The government of Erdogan certainly does not want to see the management of 300 people from the PKK, currently living in neighboring Iraq, Syria or Iran, is simply authorized to stay where they are.

The co-founder of PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999 Image: Mustafa Abadan / AA / Picture Alliance

The impact on these neighboring countries is also closely monitored. North Syria remains under the control of Syrian democratic forces, or SDF. The heart of the homeless is the so-called units of defense of people, or YPG. Turkey considers that the YPG is a branching of the PKK. There are speculations that the homeless fighters could be integrated into the new national army of Syria. All foreigners in the ranks of the homeless should go home.

At the start of this process, the Turkish government had insisted that the YPG should also lay down their weapons. But over time, this request has become less strident.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has also changed the terminology it uses and now refers more and more to the homeless instead of the “YPG / PKK”. Previously, the Turkish government avoided using the acronym SDF, arguing that it was an understatement for a terrorist organization.

There are also skeptical voices within the party in power of justice and the development of Turkey (AKP). The former deputy, Samily Tayyar, who was close to Erdogan, warned that in addition to developing a transfer of arms and clarifying the legal situation, which must be done with the PKK veterans had to be decided.

“This development cannot be assessed in isolation of structures in Syria,” said Tayyar. “More important than the dismantling of an obsolete PKK is to eliminate the threat of the YPG at our border.”

This story was initially published in German.