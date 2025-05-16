Roy Suryo, after being examined on the fake diploma of Jokowi, why is March 26 highlighted?





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Former Minister of Young and Sports (Menpora), Roy Suryo Notodiprojo visited the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Thursday (15/05/2025). He came to make the clarification invitation linked to the accusation case false degree Property of the 7th Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, alias Jokowi. Although included in the five names mentioned in the Jokowi report, Roy suffered this exam as a witness. Also read: Trust the Jokowi report quickly treated, Roy Suryo: Amazing! While the report in the case is still the subject of an investigation by the state security sub-directorate of the Directorate of the General Criminal Investigation into the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta. In the midst of the exam and after the clarification process, Roy frankly said what happened behind the examination room. Refused to answer the question When examined, Roy Suryo refused to answer questions that were not linked to the incident of March 26, 2025 in the context of the accusation Jokowi's false diploma. To note, in his invitation letter, Roy was invited to clarify the events related to Jokowi's false diploma accusation March 26, 2025. He considered that the questions were out of words and discussed things outside the content of the clarification invitation letter he received. Read also: What about March 26 called Roy Suryo when examined about the accusation of false Jokowi diploma? Roy underlined his objections to questions that were not linked to the content of the letter. “So, beyond that, I opposed it. podcast That. I said, 'There is no podcast In this letter? “Said Roy, meeting the media. When asked for his examination linked to his presence as a resource in the channel YouTube Sentana TVRoy claimed not to know. “I do not know. This is why I was not asked, yes, I did not answer. Even if I was asked, I replied. Where I am, what a position, but clearly not in the letter,” he continued. Roy explained, on March 26, 2025, he attended an open event with the automotive community in a restaurant in Kemang, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta. Read also: Jokowi Meet Kasmudjo, Roy Suryo: Pity was 75 years old but dragged Asked about the curriculum vitae

