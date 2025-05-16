Donald Trump says Taylor Swift is no longer “hot”





Donald Trump said Taylor Swift was no longer “hot”, while saying that it was because he had destroyed the presidential campaign from last year.

Trump, who is in the midst of a trip abroad in the Middle East, wrote on his social media platform Truth Social this morning, “he noticed that, since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she is no longer” “” “”

Swift approved Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections. Although Trump's campaign initially rejected the value of his approval, he posted a few days later: “I hate Taylor Swift!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05/16/25 09:21 am hne

Has anyone noticed that since I said I hate Taylor Swift, she's not hot?

– Comment Donald J. Trump publishes from Truth Social (@trumpdailyposts) May 16, 2025

We don't know what motivated Trump's latest comments, but he also published an insult to Bruce Springsteen, who also approved Harris. Springsteen, however, made scathing remarks on the presidency of Trump at the start of his European tour, qualifying the administration of the president an authoritarian regime.

Trump seems to be obsessed with Swift's support, after having previously published some of the hoots she received when they attend this year's Super Bowl. Trump also attended and was also hué. The president also pointed out about Swift when he welcomed the winners, the Eagles of Philadelphia, at the White House last month.

