Christdoulides, Erdogan agrees on the importance of dialogue in Cyprus discussions





President Nikos Christudoulides and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday of the importance of maintaining dialogue, in particular with regard to the Cyprus problem and the links of turkeys with the European Union. The two leaders had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the European Summit of the Political Community in Tirana, Albania. According to sources present at the top, Christdoulids took advantage of the opportunity to emphasize that real progress on the question of Cyprus and in the wider relations of the EU-Turkey depended on the direct engagement between the two parties. Christdoulids would have stressed that the appointment of an EU envoy for Cyprus, Johannes Hahn, reported an active interest in European unions to resolve the long -standing dispute. He said that both parties had to take this opportunity to move forward. Erdogan, for his part, said that he was supporting dialogue, and that Turkey has remained interested in strengthening its relationship with the EU. Speaking earlier to journalists before the opening of the summits, Christodoulides said that the interest of the EU turns was clear. We prefer to have a neighbor who is close to the EU, as long as this neighbor behaves while the EU member states behave respect the principles and values ​​of the EU and respect international law, he said. He added that Hahn, the newly appointed EU envoy, who has a vast experience of EU-Türkiye relations, is well aware of the ambitions of Ankaras. Hahn, he said, will examine how these ambitions could be deepened by specific and positive stages in the EU turkey membership process and its obligations related to Cyprus. Christdoulides also designed the Tirana summit as an opportunity for open dialogue between EU member states and countries aspiring to join the block, describing the Cyprus problem as one of the continuous challenges of Europe. He said the decision of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to appoint Hahn who was a European commissioner, Austrian minister, and occupied other high -ranking roles underlined both the concern of the EUS with regard to the unresolved issue and his support for efforts to resume negotiations.

