Donald Trump declares that Taylor Swift is no longer “hot”





Donald Trump said Taylor Swift was no longer “hot”.

“Has anyone noticed that since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she's no longer” hot? “” Wrote the American president on his social platform Truth on Friday morning.

The position came in the midst of others around the president's trip to the Middle East and his disappointment with the United States Supreme Court for his audience on the citizenship of the birth law on Thursday.

Newsweek contacted representatives for Swift Friday morning to comment.

Why it matters

Trump and Swift have been critical of each other since 2018, the singer openly approving the candidates of the Democratic Party since, including former vice-president Kamala Harris in 2024.

What to know

Trump's post on Swift came in the midst of celebration articles linked to his trip to the Middle East, praising the agreements concluded with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He was not immediately clear why the president shared his reflections on the singer, but the two clashed several times in the past seven years.

US President Donald Trump talks to the media members who accompany him on board the Airforce One, after leaving Abu Dhabi at the end of his Middle East tour on May 16, 2025. Taylor Swift speaks on stage … American president Donald Trump talks to the media members who accompany him on board the Airforce one, after having left Abu Dhabi Middle East on May 16, 2025. On stage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. More Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Maya Dehlin Spach / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2018, after not having made real political statements in the past, Swift approved the Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 mid-term elections in its original state of Tennessee.

Then Trump said that he liked Swift's music less and that she knew nothing about Senator Marsha Blackburn, against which Bredessen was running.

During the presidential election campaign in 2024, while other stars were endeavor, there was increasing pressure for Swift to make his opinion clear.

Trump then posted on Truth Social, saying that he had done more than former president Joe Biden for the music industry during his first mandate and that there was “no way that she could approve Joe Biden”.

Later that year, Trump shared an image generated by the AI-AI of Swift approving his campaign, later saying that someone else had generated the images.

Swift addressed to AI posts when she approved vice-president Kamala Harris for the presidency in 2024. She said that “had mentioned my fears around AI and the dangers of disinformation dissemination”. She also signed the position, “Childless Cat Lady”, a reference to the comments made by the president now Vice JD Vance.

After her approval as Harris, Trump said: “I was not a fan of Taylor Swift … But she is a very liberal person. She still seems to approve a democrat. And she will likely pay a price on the market.”

The ERA of Swift ERA has set a new record as a first tour of $ 2 billion in the music industry in recent years, while the singer herself is worth around $ 1.6 billion.

After criticizing the pop star on Friday, the president shared a post in All-Caps claiming that the Supreme Court was “played by the radical losers who have no support”, after the judges are skeptical about his plans to change the citizenship of the dawn during a hearing on Thursday.

What people say

Mike Nellis, Democrat Stratège and former Harris advisor, published on X: “Walmart and other retailers increase prices due to prices, and he has panicked – we will see new levels of BS distractions, as attacking Taylor Swift from nowhere.

Nick Sortor, Maga commentator and Internet personality, published on X: “Lmao! President Trump has just fire Taylor Swift. It's Trump Classique.”

What is the next step

President Trump continues his Middle East visit and has to be back in the United States on Friday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-declares-taylor-swift-no-longer-hot-2073266 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos