The western Papouais in Merauke claim that the Indonesian government steals land to build its global “food barn” and feed its population by 280 million.

Indonesia denies it and says that all transactions are legal.

The administration of President Prabowo Suubianto wants Indonesia to be able to feed its population without imports from 2028, with the greatest objective of exporting food.

To get there, Indonesia plans to convert millions of hectares to agricultural land.

Wensi Fatubun, from Merauke in the Papua occupied by Indonesia near the border of Papua New Guinea, said that the forests where he grew up are being released.

“”[The] The Indonesian government has taken the ground for the [food] Security project, it was not consulted or granted by the Aboriginal Papuen, “said Fatitubun.

Prabowo’s goal is a continuation of its predecessors.

In 2020, President Joko Widodo announced the creation of a national food succession project which aimed to open new areas of agricultural land outside the island of Java.

It is similar to the failure of the integrated food and energy field of Merauke, led by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2010.

About 1.3 million hectares were reserved for Merauke for this: half for food crops, 30% sugar cane and 20% for Palm.

A report by the United States Department of Agriculture said that it had encountered the resistance of residents and legal challenges.

“About 90% of targeted areas were the forest, which provided a source of livelihoods for many inhabitants. Consequently, development plans have become a flash point for local activists concerned with environmental and biodiversity impacts,” said the report.

The ProBowo government has the more ambitious goal of opening three million hectares of agricultural land in Merauke – two million for rice and a million for sugar cane.

Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono said President Prabowo had the “so-called food security problem”.

“”[The President] wants Merauke in western Papua to be the so-called national food barn. This seizure of deforestation lands is much deeper in Merauke than in the past. “”

Harsono said that the conflict had intensified in western Papua and is now tied with some of the most violent periods in the last 60 years, but it was not sure if it was linked to the President on food security.

RIGHT Said that around 2,000 soldiers had been deployed at the end of last year in Merauke to ensure security in a dietary plantation of two million hects.



Rosa Moiwend, from Merauke, said soldiers working alongside farmers.

“They should teach local farmers how to use mechanical agriculture equipment,” said Mewend.

“But as the Papuan people in the West, the presence of the military in the middle of the community, looking at the activities of the communities, the movement of people when they travel from one place to another, creates fear among the people of Merauke.”

Like Harsono and Fatubun, I said that “land seizures” occur.

However, she said it always involved a land broker, which creates a facade of fair procedure.

“Aboriginal Merauke, Aboriginal people from navy like me and my people, we do not sell land because the land belongs to the community. It is a municipal land.”

However, a spokesperson for the Indonesia Embassy in Wellington said that all processes and stages involving land sales had been legal “always respecting the inclinations of local tribes”.

“Its development always involving local authorities, in particular the main tribes for the consent of their Ulayat (traditional land),” they said.

“There is no seizure of land without consent, and the government is also working on biodiversity conservation and forestry production to create a spatial harmonization model with international conservation, Medco Group and some other independent organizations.”



“These are communities that undress” – activist

West Papuan Papuan's action spokesperson Catherine Delahunty said the region was one of the Pacific lungs, which is now destroyed.

“The plan has existed for a long time, but it seems to have increased under Prabowo,” said Delahunty.

“They undress these lands and strip these communities which live there from their traditional foods such as Sagou Palm to transform the set of sugar cane, rice and palm plantations.

“The effects have been massive and they are getting worse.”

She said that New Zealand and Australia – the two most powerful governments in the South Pacific – fail in its obligations to the citizens of Western Papua.

“You can almost justify, because it is far from other parts of the world, that Europe and the northern hemisphere do not really understand Western Papua, but there is no excuse for us.

“These people are in our region but they are not whites. I think there is a huge element of racism towards Papuais and towards the Pacific nations which are not perceived as important in the vision of the Western world.”

She said that there was her desire to trade and that New Zealand did not want to shake the boat, with Indonesia as a regional power.

This, associated with a media failure, allows Indonesia to act easily with impunity, said Delahunty.