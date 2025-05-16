



The Trump Administration plans to put a number of Chinese Chipons manufacturing companies on a black export list, but some officials wish to delay the decision to avoid harming efforts to conclude a long -term trade agreement with China. The Commerce Department has compiled a list of Chinese companies, including the memory of the Changxin Memory memory (CXMT), to add to the list of entities, according to five people familiar with the question. Many of the people said that the Industry and Security Bureau, the Branch of the Commerce Department which oversees export controls, had written a list that also includes the subsidiaries of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Chinas largest Chipmaker and Yangtze Memory Technologies, its largest memory chip manufacturer. SMIC and YMTC are already on the list. But the time of the decision was complicated by the commercial agreement agreed by China and the United States in Geneva this weekend to reduce reciprocal prices for 90 days to help conclude a wider trade agreement. Some officials of the Trump administration argued that the implementation of export controls on critical Chinese groups could compromise negotiations. But others have stressed that the Republicans criticized the Biden administration for delaying competitive measures against China to facilitate what they called zombie diplomacy. The Hawks of China have long pushed to target CXMT, which quickly widens its share of the global market for DRAM memory flea. The flea manufacturer also makes efforts to become a player in the development of high bandwidth memory (HBM), which is essential to operate artificial intelligence models. The addition of flea manufacturers to the black export list is the last effort in the United States to make China much more difficult to obtain advanced American fleas and a sieve manufacturing technology that could be used to help modernize its soldiers. Recommended American companies cannot sell to Chinese groups on the list of entities without government license, which have become difficult to obtain. US security officials fear that it was too easy for China to obtain American technology, which supported its soldiers in the development of hypersonic weapons and modeling nuclear weapons. Chinese companies could not be joined to comment. The Chinese Embassy in the United States has refused to comment on the case, but said: China is firmly opposed to USS on the survival of the concept of national security, the abuse of export controls and blocking and the abolition of China with maliciousness. President Trump clearly said that if the Chinese Communist Party continues to act in bad faith, there will be consequences, said the China China China Committee. Actions such as entities bis lists are taken according to the proven national security risks. If President XI [Jinping] wants the United States to stop calling its businesses, it should stop the armament of capitalism to serve its autocratic regime. The trade department and the White House refused to comment.

