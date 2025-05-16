



India sends delegations of intermediate deputies abroad to present its position on the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and the Sindoor operation, aimed at countering the story of Pakistan on cashmere and highlights cross -border terrorism.

New Delhi: In an important diplomatic awareness decision, the government of Narendra Modi is preparing to send delegations of deputies (deputies) of various political parties to the main world capitals. The objective is to present the India's perspective on the recent terrorist attack of Pahalgam and the Sindoor operation, strengthening the position of the country as a victim of a sustained cross -border terrorism. Sources indicate that these delegations could start to travel soon, while New Delhi aims to counter Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the cashmere question and answer growing international comments, including the recent remarks of the American president Donald Trump advocating a third -party approach The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as other relevant ministries, will focus on the presentation of a united Indian story on terrorism from the other side of the border. Indian missions abroad will work in tandem with visiting parliamentary teams to support this diplomatic campaign. This marks the first time that the Indian government has deployed a multipartite delegation of deputies to promote national position on a sensitive security problem such as cashmere and cross -border activism. The rare bipartite awareness indicates an intention to raise international awareness that India is faced due to Pakistan -based terrorist groups. MPs should inform foreign governments and legislators of Pahalgam's attack, describing evidence pointing towards the involvement of terrorist outfits operating from Pakistani soil. They will also highlight the broader scheme of terrorism sponsored by the state that has been tormenting India for decades. A key element of the delegations' message will focus on the Sindoor operation, which Indian officials describe as an operation to combat targeted terrorism aimed only at neutralizing terrorist infrastructure. The operation, which was allegedly carried out with surgical precision, caused an escalation of reprisals by Pakistan, according to the Indian authorities. The discussion points are currently being finalized and will cover the long -standing grievances of India on terrorism, the need for global cooperation to combat terrorist networks supported by the State and the commitment of India to the military conduct responsible for provocations. This diplomatic thrust is part of a broader India strategy to isolate Pakistan internationally on the issue of terrorism while affirming its right to act decisively against threats to its sovereignty and security.

