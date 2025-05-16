President Donald Trump appoints the members of the Advisory Council of the Religious Freedom Commission – the White House





Today, President Donald Trump has appointed the following individuals to sit on the advisory councils of the Religious Freedom Commission. On May 1, the president signed an executive decree establishing the religious committee of freedom. He appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Texas Dan Patrick as president and Dr. Ben Carson as vice-president, as well as 11 other members of the Commission. Today, he has appointed individuals to sit on the three advisory councils composed respectively of religious leaders, legal experts and lay advisers.

Advisory Council of religious leaders

Bishop salvatore cordileone. Salvatore Cordileone is the archbishop of San Francisco and member of the Committee of Catholic Bishops of the United States (USCCB) on lay people, marriage, family life and youth as well as its committee for canonical affairs and church governance. Pastor Jentezen Franklin. Jentezen Franklin is the main pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-campus church based in Gainesville, in Georgia. He wrote several books, including the bestseller, the fast: to open the door to a deeper, more intimate and more powerful relationship with God. The Elpidophoros archbishop of America. Archbishop Elpidophoros is the eighth Archbishop of America elected since the creation of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in 1922. He was an active member of the World Curial Council and has advanced religious freedom for decades. Father Thomas Ferguson. Father Thomas Fergusonis, pastor of the parish of the good shepherd in Alexandria, Virginie. He is the author of Catholic and American: the political theology of John Courtney Murray. Rabbi Mark Gottlieb. Rabbi Mark Gottlieb is director of education for Tikvah and founder of the Tikvah Scholars program. Before joining Tikvah, the Gottlieb rabbi was head of the School of Secondary of Yeshiva University for boys and director of the Maimonides school in Brookline, Massachusetts. The Gottlieb rabbi is administrator of the Hildebrand project and sits on the tradition editorial committee: A Journal of Orthodox Jewish Thought. Pastor Jack Graham. Jack Graham is the main pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas, and author of several books, including the Book of Jesus: Reading and Understanding the Bible for yourself. Dr. Graham was honorary president of the National Prayer Day and helped lead various national prayer initiatives. From 2002 to 2004, he was president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Rabbi Yaakov Menken. The Rabbi Yaakov Menken is the executive vice-president of the for Jewish Values ​​coalition. He previously co-founded and published Cross-current.com, an online newspaper of orthodox Jewish thought and opinion. The Rabbin Menken is a member of the AMUD Aish Memorial Museum, focusing on the study of modern anti -Semitism, and author of the Torah all book. Bishop Thomas Paprocki. Thomas Paprocki is the bishop of Springfield, Illinois. He invented the fortnight of freedom, a campaign of American bishops to defend religious freedom. The chairman of the episcopal board of directors for Catholic athletes for Christ, Mgr Paprocki completed 24 marathons and written by higher purpose and sacred objectives for body and soul. Bishop Kevin Rhoades. Kevin Rhoades is the bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana. He currently chairs the United States Conference on the Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Freedom. In addition to his work of religious freedom, Mgr Rhoades sits on the USCCB doctrine committee, ad hoc committee against racism and has sat on the board of directors of the Eucharistic National Congress. Rabbi Eitan Webb. The Rabbi Eitan Webb co -founded the Chabad House of Princeton in 2002, with his wife Gitty and is a Jewish chaplain at Princeton University since 2007. In addition to his service to university students, Rabbi Webb sits on the board of directors of the Chabad on campus international Foundation and the Sinai Scholars Society. Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel. The Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel is the executive vice-president of Agudath Israel of America, an American organization which represents the Orthodox Jews. In 2020, he helped organize one of the greatest gatherings of Orthodox Jews in American history.

Advisory advice for legal experts

Francis Beckwith. Professor of philosophy and studies of the State of the Church, professor of affiliation of political science and associate director of the program of higher education in philosophy of the University of Baylor, Dr. Beckwith teaches and publishes in the fields of religion, jurisprudence, politics and ethics. A graduate of Fordham University (Ph.D. and MA in philosophy) and the Washington University School of Law by St. Louis (Master in Legal Studies), he published more than 100 academic articles, book chapters, criticisms and reference inscriptions. Jason Bedrick. Jason Bedrick is a researcher in the Center for Education Policy of Heritage Foundation, where he focuses on policies that promote freedom of education, religious freedom, classical education and the restoration of the main role of families in education. Bedrick is a co-publisher and co-author of two books, notably Freedom: Remembering Andrew Coulson, debating his ideas and religious freedom and education: a case study by Yeshivas against New York. Josh Blackman. A leader of national opinion of constitutional law and the Supreme Court of the United States, Blackman is a professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, where he holds the president of constitutional law. Blackman was selected by Forbes magazine for the 30 under 30 years of law and politics and is president of the Harlan Institute. Gerald Bradley. Gerard Bradley is a professor of law at the University of Notre Dame, where he teaches legal ethics and constitutional law. He heads the Institute of Natural Law and co-edit The American Journal of Jurisprudence, an international forum for legal philosophy. Bradley was invited to the Hoover Institution of the University of Stanford and the main member of the Witherspoon Institute, in Princeton, New Jersey. His most recent books are a collection published by essays entitled challenges to religious freedom in the 21st century. Alyza Lewin. Alyza Lewin is the president of Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights under the law. Lewin is also co -founder and associated with Lewin & Lewin, LLP where she specializes in disputes, mediation and government relations. His experience includes criminal defense, civil disputes and anti-discrimination issues. Lewin was president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Lawyers of 2012 2017. Kristen Wagoner. Kristen Waggoner is the CEO, President and General Councilor of the Alliance Defnding Freedom: the largest legal organization in the world that advances all the people given by God to live and tell the truth.

Advisory advice for lay leaders

Abigail Robertson Allen. Reporting to the antenna for over ten years, Abigail Robertson is the co-host of Heaven Meets Earth, a podcast of the Christian broadcasting network which highlights modern miracles and divine encounters. Gene Bailey. Gene is a host on the Victory channel, a Christian television network based on confession. It is known to host programs like Flashpoint, which deals with current events and prophecy, and Revival radio television, which explores historical and modern spiritual awakenings. Mark David Hall. Professor at the Regent University of Robertson School of Government, Dr. Hall is a scholar at the start of America. Before Regent, he was the professor of distinguished policy Herbert Hoover at George Fox University. Hall wrote or published a dozen books, in particular, America has a Christian foundation?: Separating the modern myth from historical truth, great Christian lawyers of American history and faith and the founders of the American Republic. ALVEDA King. Based on the efforts of his father, Reverend Ad King, and his uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. ALVEDA King devoted his life to the civil rights questions of our time. King is president of the Center for The American Dream to America First Policy Institute and member of the Board of Directors for Life. Previously, she sat at the Bicentenary Commission Frederick Douglass. Christopher Levenick. Director of the Civic Renewal Program with the Connelly Foundation and editor-in-chief of Philanthropy magazine, Levenick explored religion in the United States throughout his career. Writing for Claremont, Aei and other publications, Levenick has long retraced the components of the foundation manifesting itself in the character of American Christianity, compares the principles of constitutional interpretation to those of scriptural exegesis and explores the implications of pluralism on the exercise of religion in the public square. Sameerah Munshi. Sameerah courageously expressed herself against forcing children to learn the radical genre ideology in schools. She testified before the Montgomery County School Board, in a case which is currently before the Supreme Court, and worked with the Coalition of Virtue and the Institute of Religion of Liberty. Ismail Royer. Ismail Royer is director of the action team of Islam and religious freedom for the religious institute of freedom. Since his conversion to Islam in 1992, he studied religious sciences with traditional Islamic scholars and has spent more than a decade working in non -profit Islamic organizations. Royer worked with non -profit organizations to promote peace between confessions. His writing appeared in several publications and he co-wrote an article on Islam onreligious violence today: faith and conflicts in the modern world. Ryan Tucker. Ryan Tucker is a principal advisor and director of the Center for Christian Minister with alliance defending freedom. He oversees all the efforts of dispute to maintain and defend freedom protected by the constitution of churches, Christian ministries and religious schools to exercise their rights under the first amendment. Shaykh Hamza Yusuf. Sheikh Hamza is one of the main supporters of classic learning in Islam and is co-founder of Zaytuna College, the first accredited college of Muslim Liberal Arts in the United States. He is an advisor to the Center for Islamic Studies in Berkeleys Graduate Theological Union. For almost a decade, Hamza was consecutively classified as the most influential Islamic scholar of Western worlds among the most influential Muslims. During the first Trump administration, he sat at the State Departments Commission on inalienable rights.

