Swedish journalist imprisoned for insulted Erdogan Freed DW 05/16/2025





A Swedish journalist arrested in Türkiye and imprisoned for having “insulted” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was released, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf KrisSson said on Friday. “The Swedish journalist Joakim Medin is returning from Turkey to Sweden,” said Kristersson on X, adding that the 40 -year -old “would land in a few hours”. “I would like to thank the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who, under the supervision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer, Sternergard, worked intensively on this issue. I would also like to thank my European colleagues who were useful in the process.” Medin works for the Swedish newspaper Today, etc. And was arrested upon arrival in Istanbul on March 27. The journalist went to cover the demonstrations triggered by the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul The journalist went to Türkiye to cover the demonstrations launched by the arrest on March 19 of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu was re -elected in a resounding way as mayor of Istanbul for the third time last year. The CHP party on the left has now appointed him as a candidate for the race despite his detention. Nearly 1,900 people were arrested during demonstrations. The Turkish government has also continued its repression against the press in the midst of demonstrations. Added terrorism fees Medin was sentenced to 11 months suspended sentence to an Ankara court to “insult the president”, adding terrorism to the accusations. Erdogan puts students in Türkiye to a house arrest To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Despite the suspension of punishment, Medin had to stay behind bars while waiting for a different trial to “belong to a terrorist organization”. Medin refuted the charges that he participated in a demonstration of the part of Kurdish workers (PKK) in Stockholm in January 2023. The PKK announced this month, it dissolves and would end its armed insurrection against Turkey. The trial opens for nearly 200 detainees during Istanbul demonstrations To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Published by: Wesley Dockery

