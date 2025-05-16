Donald Trump responds to criticism from Bruce Springsteen





President Donald Trump thinks that Bruce Springsteen is “very overrated … not a talented guy – just an arrogant and unpleasant jolt”. On Friday, Trump shared his comments still not filtered on his social media platform Truth, after the Springsteen warning of his administration when the European tour of “Land of Hopes and Dreams” of the E Street Band of E in Manchester, England.

“Sleepy Joe had no idea what he was doing, but Springsteen is” stupid as a rock “and could not see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)”, Written Trump, referring to former President Joe Biden. “It has dried up” prune “of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) Must keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it's just a” standard rate “. Then we will all see how it goes for him! ”

To summarize: Springsteen opened the European leg of his tour in 2025 with a scathing message that aims for the American president and the Trump administration. The Manchester stops at Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and his street group E was at Stade Etihad.

During a break in the show, Springsteen addressed the crowd: “The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to appeal to the right power of art, music, rock 'n' roll in dangerous moments,” he said. “In my house, America I love, America I wrote, which has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration. Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and leave freedom! ”

The setlist included 29 songs, many of which have addressed themes related to American identity, justice and civic life. The concert opened its doors with “Land of Hope and Dreams”, which included an extract from “People Get Ready” at the end. This was followed by “Death to My My Homet Vown”, “Loneesome Day”, “My love will not let you down” and “Rainmaker”, which was played live for the first time and presented as “dedicated to our dear leader”.

The other songs played during the main set included “Darkness on the Edge of Town”, “The Promid Land”, “Hungry Heart”, “My Hometown”, “Youngstown”, “Murder Incorporated” (played for the first time since 2017) and “Long Walk Home”.

Springsteen also played “House of a Thousand Guitars”, followed by “My City of Ruins”, “Letter to you”, “because at night”, “Human Touch”, “Wrecking Ball”, “The Rising”, “Badlands” and “Thunder Road”.

The recall began with “Born in the USA”, followed by “Born to Run”, “Bobby Jean”, “Dancing in the Dark” (which included group introductions) and “Tenh avenue Freeze”, during which images of the members of the end of the groups Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici were shown on the screen. The show ended with “Chimes of Freedom”, a cover of Bob Dylan not interpreted by Springsteen since 1988 during his “Tunnel of Love” tour.

The performance in Manchester marked the start of the last European tour of Springsteen, with additional dates planned on the continent in the coming months. His remarks and choices of songs come in the middle of the current political speech in the United States surrounding the presidential election of 2024 and Donald Trump's return to political spotlight.

Earlier this year, Springsteen participated in the American honors of American music in 2025, where he played with Smokey Robinson, Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello and John Fogerty. The event, which was held at the Pollak Theater of Monmouth University, celebrated musical legends and presented tributes and performances of many artists. Springsteen, as well as Patti Scialfa and Steve Van Zandt, joined the winners in interpretations of classic songs, including “This land is your land”, “Fortunate Son” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”.

Springsteen should occur again in Manchester on May 17 and 20.

