The Pakistan problem

A new paradigm is established in the Indian subcontinent with the enunciation of what can be called the Modi doctrine. In hisNation address On May 12, 2025, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi stated India's policy on cross -border terrorism of nuclear terrorism will be accepted, cross -border terrorism will be considered as an act of war, and water (without limiting itself to the treaty or TPI) and blood will never flow together. These are the red lines that have been traced, not only for Pakistan, but also for Bangladesh and any other neighbor who could host sub-conventional intentions towards India. But rest assured, the enemies of India, especially Pakistan, will test these red lines.

Stimulating under the humiliation To have its 11 most important aerial bases destroyed by the Indian Air Force (IAF), its withdrawal air defense systems, nine terrorist seats and bombed camps, and the full failure of the Pakistani armed forces to cause unrevable damage to India, the Pakistanis will even be relaxing in the scores. Islamabads claims to have dropped certain Indian fighters.

The endorsement and hostility of Western media organizations have also helped Pakistan information operations.

The only success of Pakistan was in the field of information war. This was partly a function of the capacity of public relations (ISPR) of Pakistan Military Media Corpsinter-Services (ISPR) to monopolize the flow of information using the captive and compromise media. But in part, this is also how Chinese and Turkish propaganda outfits used their resources to amplify the Pakistani position. The endorsement and hostility of Western media organizations have also helped Pakistan information operations. While kinetic operations were underway, the Pakistani and their Chinese, Turkish and Western allies have kept the emphasis on reports on Indian hunters. They ignored the blows that were inflicted in response to the Pakistani counterattacks on the 8th9thand 10th May. It is only after having continued Pakistan for finishing that some of these media are forced to recognize how bad Pakistan was and how much it could inflict on India.

Although the courageous face is set up by the Pakistani regime and their ISPR instructions of free and independent media perropos, these independent journalists, the armed forces know how wires in four days by India. It would be difficult for the ISPR to hide this monumental debacle. However, accepting defeat is not an option because the survival of the hybrid military regime is at stake. Consequently, whatever the mountains of the evidence of the shock and the impressive effect of the Indian counterattacks and the desire to continue to climb to force Pakistan to retreat, the deeply unpopular and illegitimate regime will continue to drunk it. It is the Pakistani tradition, that with which their consistent and compromise media will obediently play. The defeat will be refused by giving the rotation that the dubbing they have received is in front of their achievements: the internationalization of the problem of Jammu-et-Cachemire (J&K) by calling on the Americans and by leading a gap between the United States (United States) and India. The fact that the United States will have a limited interest in Pakistan and the mediation supply or the J&K internationalization prospects are non-existent will not go to the indoctrine public until it is too late.

The problem for the Pakistani army is that despite wanting to retaliate in India, it cannot. Its air defenses are in tatters. India has established a technical superiority that will take time in Pakistan to match. Meanwhile, India will not be seated; He will upgrade, acquire, develop and deploy systems and platforms to maintain his technological superiority over his enemy. Chinese Air Defense systems (AD), which are very popular with Pakistan, failed dramatically. The poor performance of Chinese waste was equaled by disastrous Turkish drones, which proved to be completely unnecessary in the counterattacks that the Pakistani launched against Indian military and civilian targets.

Damage to the reputation of Turkish drones and Chinese systems AD and EW (electronic war) mean that Pakistanis will have very little confidence in the systems they receive from these countries. It also means that the Pakistanis will spend many white nights to stock up and reconstruct their defensive and offensive systems. This means that Pakistan will find it difficult to test the Modi doctrine of India until it can recover from its debilitating reverse. The fig leaf not to act will be the story shot for its international mediation on the cashmere approach.

Many have been written and will be written on the importance of Operation Sindoor. It was firmly established that there is an important space for a military response to terrorist attacks until the nuclear thresholds are reached. Pakistan has always known this because it had been established During the Balakot Air strikes in 2019. The Sindoor operation only sculpted this fact on the tarmacs of the Pakistani air bases. It is not only that there is this space under the nuclear threshold, but also that Pakistan took care not to cross the very conventional deterrent. This is confirmed by the fact that the Pakistani response to the Indian bombing of nine terrorist bases in the heart of Pakistan was to launch swarms of drones, short -range missiles, unmanned air vehicles (UAU) and, degenerating, some short -range surface missiles (SSMS) of the Fatah (Victory) series (Victory). Ironically, the Fatah missiles have turned into injury (defeat).

India also prevented from using its formidable SSMS arsenal which could have caused much more devastation and destruction if Pakistan was not backwards.

Similar weapons were used on the Indian side, as well as surface air missiles, which wreaked havoc in Pakistan and brought out the old nightmares of the Pakistans. The lack of strategic depth. India also prevented from using its formidable SSMS arsenal which could have caused much more devastation and destruction if Pakistan was not backwards. Perhaps Pakistan knew that if he had used one of his long-term SSMs, the Indian response would not have been retained. What the two parties can take credit is that they have avoided, on the whole, targeting the civilian population and the infrastructure, unlike the war of the two parts of the previous India-Pakistan, the two parts on the other side of the control line (LOC) in J&K being an exception to this rule.

India can therefore confirm with confidence that it has managed to dominate the climbing scale. After the devastating strikes on May 9 and 10, when India struck practically all the important cities and bases of Pakistankarachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal and Sargodhait forced Pakistan to request the transfer of dismissal. With climbing domination, the exploitation of space under the nuclear threshold means that India has actually called the Pakistan nuclear bluff. The importance of this fact is barely beginning to fall into the Pakistani military and civilian establishment. Although Pakistan has tried a good old -fashioned nuclear saber, the Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, threatened India and the world of nuclear holocaust and he made the usual nuclear signaling by calling first, then recalling a meeting of the nuclear command authority. In the end, the Pakistani ministers were found abjemly behind the nuclear blackmail. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar even said That Pakistan had never even considered the nuclear option during Operation Sindoor effectively demystifying the effects that some people in Washington.

Another important facet of Operation Sindoor is that India has exponentially increased the cost of terrorism for Pakistan. It was an old decades quest for India. Kinetic operations, as well as non -kinetic measures, transfer, transfer and communication links are constantly increasing the costs of Pakistans if it continues to be addicted to its jihadist fantasies. This includes Pakistan which was to spend serious money to build its conventional forces to deny and dissuade the offensive actions of India below the nuclear threshold. With an economy in difficulty and faulty, and free money from the United States, Europe and even the countries of China and the Arabs that will dry up, Pakistan will face a large economic burden for its misadventures of terrorism. Finally, the Modi doctrine has established a new reference of India's response to any act of blatant terrorism in Pakistan. Each future government will have to match, if not better, the basic operation of Sindoor.

India must however remain eternally vigilant against the relentless enemy state called Pakistan and more and more Bangladesh. Although it has given Pakistan a salutary blow, India should also be realistic enough to know that the problem of terrorism will not disappear overnight. The domination of the Israel and the policy of reprisals to all terrorist attacks have not dissuaded terrorism against the Israelis. Neither targeted operations nor the type steam operations carried out in Gaza will completely eradicate terrorism. It's just the nature of jihadism. India must continue to build its military and economic force and to forge a political and ideological strategy to eradicate jihadist terror.

Suvering Sareen is a principal researcher at the observing research foundation.