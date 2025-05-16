Five keys to remember by the American president Donald Trumps Middle East trip | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC three days, three countries, hundreds of billions of dollars in investments and a geopolitical change in the approach of united statistics in the region: Donald Trumps' trip to the Middle East was hectic.

This week, the President of the United States visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during the first planned trip of his second presidency, after having attended Pope Franciss Funeral last month.

Trump was visibly joyful throughout the trip when he obtained investments, criticized the national political rivals and praise for Gulf leaders. The historical word has been used more than a few times by US officials to describe visits.

With Trump who returns to the White House, here are five key dishes from his trip:

A reprimand of interventionism

Addressing an investment summit in Riyadh, Trump has promoted a realistic approach to the Middle East in which the United States does not intervene in the affairs of other countries.

He took a blow on the neoconservatives who supervised the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, while he greeted the Gulf leaders for developing the region.

This great transformation did not come from a Western intervention or from theft of people in beautiful planes, giving you conferences on how to live and how to govern your own affairs, he said.

The brilliant marbles of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called manufacturers of nation, neo-cons or non-profit liberals such as those who spent billions of billions of dollars and billions of dollars not developing Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities.

Trump has built his political mark with his first slogan in America, calling on the United States to focus on his own problems instead of helping or bombing foreign countries.

But his words at the investment summit marked a severe reprimand of the neo-consults who dominated Trump's republican party ten years ago.

In the end, the so-called nation builders destroyed many more nations than they have built, and interventionists intervene in complex companies they did not even understand, Trump said.

Israel sidelined, but no Gaza solution

It is rare that the American presidents go to the Middle East and do not visit Israel, but Trump omitted the American ally of his itinerary when he visited the region.

Israel's jump was considered to reflect the deterioration of links between the American administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This week, a trip also came in the context of several measures perceived as proof of the marginalization of the United States. Israel. The United States has continued to maintain interviews with Iran's rival Israels, a cease-fire announced with the Houthis in Yemen and led unilateral negotiations to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, American citizen, the captivity of Hamas.

In addition, during the Gulf tour, Trump did not use his remarks to prioritize the creation of official diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which had been a higher objective during his first mandate.

We still do not know how decisions prevail over the special relationship between the two allies, but experts say that it becomes more and more obvious that the United States no longer considers the Middle East only through Israel's objective.

Is this a tactical problem for Netanyahu and the entire pro-Israeli lobby? I think it's, Khaled Elgindy, an academic invited to Georgetown University, said Trumps Shift.

He throws a key into the machine because it is a president who openly shows daylight with Israeli decision -making, and not only in rhetoric, but acting on the fact of leaving Israel out of the process.

With this emerging chasm, some defenders of Palestinian rights had hoped that the trip of American presidents in the region would see Washington to continue an agreement to end the War of the Israel in Gaza.

But while Trump burst from luxurious Gulf buildings, Israel has intensified his bombing to destroy what remains of the Palestinian territory.

No ceases have been announced, despite information reporting on talks in Doha. And Israel seems to be moving forward with his plan to extend his assault against Gaza while he continues to block the aid for the nearly two million people in the enclave, which has raised fears of famine.

The United Nations experts and rights defending groups described the situation as a genocide.

But despite peace and prosperity for the Israelis and the Palestinians, Trump did not force the war during this week's trip.

Trump suggested on Thursday that he had not abandoned the idea of ​​portraying Gaza and awarding him to the United States a proposal that legal experts say ethnic cleaning.

I have concepts for Gaza who, I think, are very good. Make an area of ​​freedom, he said. Let the United States get involved and make it an area of ​​freedom.

Seize sanctions in Syria

In a decision that surprised many observers, Trump announced from Riyadh that he will offer a relief of sanctions to Syria, while the country emerges for a decade more civil war.

Trump also met the Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and described him as a young and attractive.

It was not planned to lift the sanctions, partly because of the hostility of the Israel to the new authorities in Syria. Israeli officials often describe Al-Sharaa, who directed the Al-Qaedas branch in Syria before breaking the links with the group, as a terrorist.

But Trump said he had made the decision to remove economic sanctions against Syria at the request of the Saudi Arabs, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the president of Turkiyes Rece Tayyip Erdogan.

I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness, said the American president.

The White House said on Wednesday that Trump had a list of Al-Sharaa requests, in particular by establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and deporting Palestinian terrorists.

The abolition of American sanctions, which had been imposed on the government of former President Bashar al-Assad, is probably a boost for the new Syrian authorities, which are struggling with an economy in difficulty after years of conflict.

Syria's sanctions represent a fundamental turning point, Ibrahim Nafi Qushji, economist, told Al Jazeera to Al Jazeera.

The Syrian economy will go from interaction with development economies to integration into more developed economies, which is potentially considerably reshaping trade and investment relationships.

A carrot and a stick for Iran

In Saudi Arabia, Trump said that he wanted an agreement with Iran and that he wants it to do quickly.

We really want them to be a prosperous country, said the American president of Iran.

We want them to be a wonderful, safe and large country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is an offer that will not last forever. The time has come for them to choose.

Trump warned Iran that if he rejected his olive branch, he would impose massive maximum pressure against Tehran and stifle his oil exports.

In particular, Trump did not threaten an explicit military action against Iran, a departure from his previous rhetoric. At the end of March, for example, he told NBC News, if they do not conclude an agreement, there will be bombings.

Iran says that he is not looking for nuclear weapons and that he will host a rigorous monitoring program for his nuclear installations.

But Israel and some Hawks want the Iranian nuclear program to be completely dismantled, not just reduced.

US and Iranian officials organized several series of discussions this year, but Tehran said that he has not received an official Washington offer. And Trump officials did not explicitly indicate what is the end of the talks.

The American envoy Steve Witkoff said last month that Iran should stop and eliminate the enrichment of uranium, but a few days earlier, he had suggested that an enrichment should be brought back to the levels of civil energy.

Several Gulf countries, including the three that Trump visited this week, have welcomed nuclear negotiations, because relations between Iran and its Arab neighbors have become more stable in recent years.

Investments, investments and more investments

Before entering politics, Trump was a real estate tycoon who played his celebrity character as a mega-mega-Marchand. He seems to have brought this commercial state of mind to the White House.

In the rich Gulf region, Trump was in his element. He announced transactions that would see Saudi Arabia, Qatar and water would buy American weapons and invest in American companies. According to the White House, Trump obtained a total of 2 billions of dollars in investments in the Middle East during the trip.

And his administration considers agreements as a major political and economic victory for Trump.

Although the President Biden president had taken for almost four years to obtain $ 1 billion in investments, President Trump succeeded in his first month, the additional investment commitments continuing to ride, said the White House.

President Trump accelerates investments in America and obtains fair trade agreements worldwide, paving the way for a new golden age of sustainable prosperity for future generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/16/five-key-takeaways-from-us-president-donald-trumps-middle-east-trip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos