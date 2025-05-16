Put the bear: the presidents of Latin America challenge Trump while engaging with China





The United States warns that it will block the financing of Chinese-led projects in the region after Colombia has joined Bekins Global Infrastructure Push. The United States announced Thursday that it would vigorously oppose the financing of projects related to the initiative of the Chinas and Road belt (BRI) in Latin America, following Colombias' decision to officially join the ambitious global strategy promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The statement of the State Department intervened after the Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the entry of the country into the initiative, calling a stage that changes the history of our foreign relations in an article on X. At a summit in Beijing with the community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Ceuc), Xi Jinping presented China as a reliable partner in time of world confrontation and protectionism, and promised \ $ 9.2 billion in Latin and Caribbean development loans. China is already the main trading partner for key regional economies such as Brazil, Chile and Peru, and has worked to extend its influence by infrastructure and energy investments through the hemisphere. But Washington pushes strong. In an article on X, the Office of the Departments of the American States of Affairs of the Western Hemisphere said: “The United States will strongly oppose recent projects and upcoming disbursements of @The _idb and other IFIs for public and controlled Chinese companies in Colombia (and in other BRI countries in the region). These projects endanger the security and security of the region. The United States will strongly oppose recent projects and upcoming disbursements by the @the_idb and other IFIs for public and controlled Chinese companies in Colombia (and other BRI countries in the region). These projects endanger the security and security of the region. US tax Western hemisphere business office (@whaasstsecty) May 15, 2025 The United States is the largest shareholder in the Interamerician Development Bank (BID), which gives it a considerable lever effect to block financing initiatives. Officials have warned that similar measures could be taken in other countries in Latin America aligned on the belt and the road. Like his predecessor Joe Biden, President Donald Trump appointed China as the first geopolitical rival in the United States and expressed growing concern about its military, economic and technological influence in Latin America. In Colombia, China develops the construction of the Bogota metro, an investment project of several billion dollars that President Petro sought to block from the start. With AFP information

