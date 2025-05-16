The former president of Mauritanias sentenced to 3 years for corruption





Former Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption, following a decision by a court of appeal from Nouakchott on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the state and the defense of Aziz challenged a sentence of five previous years inflicted in December 2023.

Abdel Aziz, who came to power during a 2008 coup and then won elections in 2009 and 2014, ruled Mauritania for more than a decade. During his mandate, he was considered a key regional ally of the Western powers who fight against Islamist insurrections in the Sahel. However, his years of post-presidency were overshadowed by a radical corruption survey.

The former chief was found guilty of illicit enrichment, abuse of power and money laundering. Although he has always denied any reprehensible act, the Court of Appeal has considerably increased in response to the appeal of states for a more severe penalty. Abdel Aziz's legal team also appealed, arguing that only a high court of justice had the power to try a former head of state.

This is a decision that reflects the pressure that the executive power exerts on the judiciary, said defense lawyer Mohameden Ichidou, confirming that they would carry the case before the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Brahim Ebety, representing the Mauritanian State, praised the decision of the courts: all the evidence established that the former president, who alone governed the whole country, is the author of an illicit enrichment, abuse of power and money laundering.

Abdel Aziz resigned in 2019, paving the way for a peaceful transfer of power to Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, a former ally who then distant and supervised the parliamentary move to prosecute the ex-leader.

The verdict marks an important chapter in Mauritanias evolving the political landscape and is a rare example of responsibility for a former head of state in the region.

Melissa Enoch

