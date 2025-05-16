Global calls intensifies to keep amend responsible for human rights violations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Madhubani in the eastern state of Bihar, India, April 24, 2025. Reuters

A petition was launched in the United States to translate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two of his relatives in justice for their “involvement in human rights violations in India”.

“We, citizens of the world concerned, urgently call for responsibility and international action against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for their active role in the activation and climbing of serious human rights violations through India,” said the document.

The petition was moved by Americans-Pakistanis, and he listed the violence sponsored by the State against the peaceful demonstrators, the systematic targeting of religious and ethnic minorities, censorship and criminalization of dissident voices, improper use of authoritarian laws such as UAPA and sedition to crush democratic freedoms, and the negligence of public security as some of the main anchors humans of the Modi government.

Petitioners have urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (CDH), global human rights organizations and democratic governments around the world to launch independent surveys on violations of rights committed under the current Indian regime and to apply diplomatic and economic pressures to end the repression of the State and restore democratic standards in India.

The calendar of this petition is essential because it was launched on the same day, Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council (USC) to take note of the disastrous situation in the Jammu and the cashmere occupied by illegally Indian (iiojk).

In a policy declaration during the information of the Security Council on the implementation of the resolution 2474, the Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan at the UN, underlined the fate of the missing cashmert in the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Asim Iftikhar, representing Pakistan, said that India had used the pretext of the recent terrorist incident to bring together more than 2,000 people to further remove the control of the Kashmiris for their legitimate rights to self -determination.

Disappeared people are not only figures. These are fathers who have never returned home, mothers separated from their children, young boys who have disappeared in the open air and girls whose fate is sealed in silence. Their absence is an injury that never heals, leaving families trapped in an endless cycle of hope and despair, he said, describing the despair of the Kashmiris affected.

Asim Iftikhar also said: “According to the investigations held so far, it has been revealed that these victims have first disappeared by the Indian occupation forces then tortured to death or summarily executed.”

He reminded members that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in his two 2018 and 2019 reports in Kashmir, had recommended to ensure independent, impartial and credible surveys on all unmarked tombs of IIOJK.

The permanent representative demanded that each person who disappeared be taken into account, family connections be restored and the fundamental rights of people lost in the chaos of the conflict are maintained.

He stressed that the question of missing people is a symptom of unresolved conflicts, which should be addressed.

International organizations have also called into question the Modi government's human rights file.

According to Human Rights Watch, “the Indian authorities continued to restrict freedom of expression, the peaceful assembly and other rights in Jammu-et-Cachemire. Extrajudicial murder reports by the security forces have continued throughout the year”.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) argued that the Modi regime persisted in its discrimination and stigma policies of religious and other minorities, which has led to an increase in community violence incidents in many regions of India.

“The allegations of torture and extrajudicial murders have persisted, the National Commission for Human Rights recording 126 deaths in police custody, 1,673 deaths in police custody and 55 alleged extrajudicial murders in the first nine months of 2023,” said the HRW in a statement.

And, in a recent report, Amnesty International stressed: “National financial and investigation agencies were armed against civil society, human rights defenders, activists, journalists and criticisms, more narrowing civic space.

The authorities continued to illegally demolish properties belonging to religious minorities as a means of resolving an extrajudicial punishment. “”

Experts say that it is strange that, despite all these HRW and AI accusations, practically no measure is taken against the repressive Indian regime.