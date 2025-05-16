Politics
The Kurds finally give in to Erdoan
All wars end, in one way or another. One of the longest wars in the Middle East, between the separatists of Turkey and the Kurds, can finally be finished. After 40 years of bitter struggle, the Kurdistan workers' party, the PKK, said it would disarm and dissolve. It is an achievement, of a kind, for the imprisoned founder PKKS, Abdullah Ocalan: he could become a free man. It is a triumph for the chief of the Recep Tayyip Erdoan turkey: he could become a life president. The Kurds have adapted to a new reality in the region. From Ankara to Riyadh, chess pieces and the board could end up being very different. It could even be accomplished without the blood being overturned.
The PKK is appointed as a terrorist group by many Western nations. The announcement that he would abandon his weapons was made during his party congress this week. Men and middle -aged women stood in rows wearing dark green camouflage uniforms with the large traditional kurdish belt at the waist. They seemed vaguely ejected to the attention, but with sprawled shoulders. They acted knowing that the PKK had undergone military defeat, which could no longer set up effective attacks inside Turkey. There have been ceasements and peace talks before, but this time, the PKK promises to turn into a purely political organization. The question is whether they will take with them the fighters who remain in mountain camps in Iraq and bases in Syria. Will there be a real PKK?
The PKK is heading for this decisive break for months, driven by its lost leader, Ocalan. To his disciples, he is known as “apo”, “uncle” in Kurd. Uncle Abdullahs Beautiful Face with dark and bushy eyebrows and a thick mustache is wherever the PKK is found: its portrait in houses and barracks and stuck in car windows; on the patches sewn on the uniforms of the soldiers; On flags that sometimes have no other symbol. He is the magician of Oz, his image, his thoughts and his views his utopian ideology dominating the organization of the prison cell which has been his home for a quarter of a century. In February, he published a statement saying: “There is no alternative to democracy.”
The Turkish media call Ocalan a “baby killer”. He likes to describe himself as the Kurd Nelson MandelaA chief who entered prison as a sentenced terrorist but who turned to a peaceful policy. (Mandela made the favor saying: “I am part of the Kurdish struggle.”) He was arrested in Nairobi in 1999 by Turkish special forces, helped by the CIA, and was paraded in front of television cameras looking to dirty and confused. There were allegations that he had been drugged and tortured. Then he was sent to Imrali prison, on an island near the Istanbul coast. The authorities withdrew all the other prisoners and was left to isolation for 23 hours a day, kept by more than a thousand Turkish soldiers. As his lawyers said, Imrali was “a prison with a single cell for a single prisoner”. It was “isolation in isolation”.
Rare ocalans criticisms inside the PKK said it was broken by its incarceration. He regularly moved away from the things he formerly represented: an independent Kurdish state and the armed struggle to achieve it. But it was part of a long ideological journey, much stranger than that that Mandela made.
Ocalan was born in eastern Turkey about 75 years ago (there is no birth certificate). He spoke of “overwhelming misfortune” in his education. His father was a peasant, poor, even according to local standards, a weak man, mocked by other villagers and publicly humiliated by the mother of the Ocalans for having been unable to support the family. She was a fierce and angry woman, and when Ocalan ran home crying after being beaten by older boys, she threw him and told him to come back when he had had his revenge. Ocalan said he had learned the uses of violence in childhood: “I fell in love with many children … I became the attacker.”
This can be too obvious a psychological explanation on how a “shy” boy grew up to become the head of Kurdish nationalism militant in Türkiye. But his education has certainly shaped his policy in other ways. Ocalan was turned upside down when a younger sister, Havva, was “lost” because of an arranged marriage, exchanged for a dowry which included a few bags of wheat. Later, he described such marriages a kind of death for women and the territory managed by the PKK would become an oasis of female equality. He learned communist revolutionary policy as a student at the University of Ankara in the late 1960s. He abandoned and, a few years later, founded the PKK at a meeting attended only a few dozen activists. They would take the power of the Turkish army and dipped the country into the blood.
At the time of his arrest, however, Ocalan was moving away from Marxism-Leninism. During the long hours of his cell, he read each book written by an obscure American philosopher named Murray Bookchin, who lived in rural vermont. Bookchin was in the 80s, according to some accounts, an old grumpy man who wore adjoins and had rows of pens in his upper pocket. Hed spent a life as an anarcho-syndicalist and radical ecologist, and he developed a theory of face to face democracy called “libertarian municipalism”. Ocalan adopted it: the Turkish state would not have important if the Kurds could spend their lives in local councils, which, according to him, was to adopt green policy. He went to prison a Maoist guerrilla chief; He can emerge a moderate advisor
But Ocalan held these positions for years. Some accuse President Erdoan of having reached an understanding with him only now that he needs Kurdish votes to let him change the constitution and remain in office. Professor Christopher Phillips, who wrote on the long war of the PKKS, told me that there were many opportunities to make peace throughout Erdoans in government, but he has always abandoned the effort. Dialogue with the PKK was motivated by “cynical” internal political calculations, he said. The biggest result of the “seismic” Kurdish decision could be to keep Erdoan in power for another decade.
Anything that can be true, but whatever the reasons for Erdoans, it allowed the PKK an opening to end a conflict that cost 100,000 lives. Turkey also makes peace with Syria now that it is in Sunni Muslim hands. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is in the region, trading a large affair involving Iran, the Houthis, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and even the Israelis. Like Erdoan, the leaders of all these countries see an agreement as a means of keeping their grip on power. Everyone can do the right thing for bad reasons, but it's always a rare moment for optimism in the Middle East.
