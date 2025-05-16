



You have seen the briefs of India, Pakistan and the United States on Operation Sindoor. Do you think that the strike is dissuaine enough to stop cross-border terrorism?

No, the strike is not dissuasive to stop cross -border terrorism. For Pakistan, this is an existential question in a way that it may not be for India. I consider the Pakistani army as an insurgent organization. He cannot conventionally overcome India. But how does a insurgent show that he was not defeated, he was eterning terrorist attacks.

These terrorist attacks achieve many of the Pakistani army objectives. First, they show that there is no peace in the valley. This is a key strategic objective of Pakistan.

When these strikes occur, the Indians strengthen their counterinsurgency grid. They are more and more repressive towards the local cashmere. This increases the distance between the Kashmiris and the government which claims to represent them. It is also a strategic objective.

Before this conflict, the head of the army Asim Munnir and the army were considerable in Pakistan, in the way he had treated Imran Khan. All this lack of discredit has evaporated. Now this will probably come back in the coming months because the problem of Pakistani support for Imran Khan has not been structurally resolved, and the army wants to keep it locked up forever.

But in the short term, this attack has really achieved many objectives from Pakistan, regardless of what could have occurred in the battle space.

What will take in Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism? Will Pakistan never stop doing this?

I believe that this is only possible with the complete dismemberment of the Pakistani army, and this can only be achieved by a complete war in which Pakistan is decisively defective.

India and Pakistan do not have the ability to defeat each other because the forces along the loc are quite uniformly distributed. The advantages of India only launched for a long war, and the long war will be too risky, with regard to nuclear climbing.

I am quite nice about the fate of the Indians. It does not really seem possible to stop the Pakistani adventurism.

It is not as if India was doing nothing. India is also engaged in its own sub-conventional operations in Pakistan. However, what I think would be more effective than these provocative strikes is a decapitation of successful leadership of terrorist groups. And so far, I suppose, I mean, it has been reported that India has tried. But obviously, the proof is in the pudding. India has not succeeded, but I think it would actually be more effective than these provocative strikes proposed by this new doctrine.

In your book on let, you clearly paint a picture of the organization. You call them essential to establishing the Pakistani government. Can you tell us about the differences between Let and the Jem, why the two organizations exist and why are they essential for the Pakistani establishment?

Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) operates outside Pakistan. He never led a single attack in Pakistan. One of the reasons why Pakistan is based on groups like Let and Jaish, there is always a plausible denial. We saw it during the Pahalgam attack. Or also spread of favorable accounts to the Pakistani army. Or essentially propaganda for the Pakistani army.

Jaish-e-Muhammad (Jem) is different. He experienced a large distribution of members at the end of 2001. In fact, most of the members of Jem defected another organization that began to attack the state. The Pakistani army and the ISI therefore really invested in Masood Azhaar, the rump of its organization. The reason is that most of the militant groups attack Pakistan, including the Islamic State, are deobandi in their origins. And so Jaish-e-Muhammad has not only conducted attacks in India, but also in Afghanistan. But some of its derived organizations lead to violence in the state. And so Jem is sort of a Ghar Wapsi program for Wayward Deobandi terrorists. The Pakistani army and the ISI like to encourage these domestic terrorists who are deobandi to join Jem, so that they can kill the Indians.

The resistance front (TRF) seemed to come out of nowhere and then moved back. There were various theories on this subject. Why did they have to pick it up and then get it back?

I have no particular theory. I don't know why they did. It could have been the fog of war. It could have been an error in judgment. We could have told them not to assign the credit. Certainly, I have no evidence for any theory.

India has tried to wedge and isolate Pakistan during international forums on its cross -border terrorism. But it hasn't really worked so far. Do you think there is an effective coordinated strategy that is missing India?

I don't blame India for that. I blame the world. Here is the raw fact. As soon as Nur Khan Airbase's attack occurred, the international community has entered action. Even the United States has entered action. Just a day before, JD Vance said that there was no American interest inherent in this conflict.

In the same way that Pakistan uses nuclear weapons to force India, it also uses its nuclear weapons to force the international community. More than anything, the international community believes that Pakistan is too dangerous to fail to a large extent due to these nuclear weapons.

We therefore all know that Pakistan was on the Gray list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force). It was never on the black list that he richly deserved. Then, he was magically withdrawn from the gray list, as did his economy came into a free fall. So the reason why he has never been put on the blacklist is because once he is there, he does not have access to IMF money (International Monetary Fund).

Pakistan cannot exist financially without bailout of the IMF. Thus, in essence, the world is too afraid of the failure of Pakistan. Now I believe that Pakistan will not fail. I spent a lot of time in Pakistan before I started. What I saw in Pakistan is enormous resilience. What happened to India, for example, in 1991, when he had a huge exchange crisis which galvanized widespread reforms, giving way to the economic growth that India has since shown. I think Pakistan is refused this moment. When faced with economic insolvency, it would be necessary to undertake the reforms that would be necessary to make the state viable. The international community therefore ensures that Pakistan never has to face this moment. So I can't blame India. I criticize the international community.

India and Pakistan have also been rehyphen in most world capitals. Even Vladimir Putin has rehyphene India and Pakistan. The United States has rehyptus India and Pakistan. They essentially recognized the legitimacy of the cashmere dispute which was a huge loss for India and a huge victory for Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan relationship has flourished a lot since the Kargil War in 1999 and the various skirmishes that have since occurred. We have seen the use of Chinese weapons in the recent confrontation. What do you think it means for the future?

While the Indians learn from this conflict, I imagine that one of the lessons they seek to learn is, what does that mean for an India-China conflict? For example, if India has really lost between two and five planes, as most external analysts believe, the explanation seemed to be the higher radar of Chinese planes. I hope that the Indians really think about what it means for a potential Chinese-Indian conflict, not just what it means for future Indian-Pakistani conflicts. I am not an expert by plane, so I don't think it's my place to invade this question further.

Many things happen in South Asia. Do you think the Trump administration should spend a lot of time in this region? Not only with regard to the conflict between India and Pakistan, but also events in Bangladesh.

Without seeing staff in place, it is really very difficult to say what the Trump administration will do in South Asia. If Paul Kapur is integrated and becomes the deputy secretary of state, it will be good for the India-US relationship. He will not be very healthy for the American-Pakistani relationship. And he does not know Bangladesh remotely. It is simply not a country that is in its bailiwick. I cannot say what it would mean for American-bangladesh relations.

How do you see the Bangladesh situation playing with the prohibition of the Awami League?

I know that the Indians rest a lot of confidence in Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, but it was horrible. She was an oppressive autocrat. Under it, democratic standards were considerably dismissed. The Indians knew it. The Indians were perfectly happy to live with democratic repression and the decrease in democratic freedoms as long as they did what they wanted, which was a repression of Islamist terror. I have long told the Indians that it was not durable. This will work in the short term, but it is not durable. And I was right. It was not durable. We have now, by the nature of this change of government, brought back the worst Bangladian political elements. BNP and Jamaat-E-Islami are completely back, driving the truck. It was just a matter of time. It was not a question of whether the Awami League was going to be prohibited.

From my point of view, it is very unhappy. Because the reason we are in this situation was that the Awami League highlighted this constitution on the Bangladeshs without consultation.

Secularism, as the Awami League has reported it in the Constitution, is not the result of a broad consultation. It was the result of a party that came from victory for war. In a certain sense, what they do is that they repeat a process using different winners of what happened in 1971. And it will not be wider or consensual than the initial constitution in 1971. I am therefore very concerned about this. I do not spend as much time in Bangladesh as in India, but I made a fulbright at the University of Chittagong.

I could see the presence of Jamaat-E-Islami in the first hand. But I was also able to attend the complete terror that people felt at Sheikh Hasina. The result of this will not be great for the Bangladais or the Indians, or for someone else, moreover in the region. The people who are going to do well are the private sector of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has a flourishing economy. It is an enviable economy. They will be struck quite strong by the prices. However, their competitors were harder by the prices. I don't feel like Trump is terribly ready to negotiate with Bangladesh. The Bangladais hope that they will be able to negotiate an agreement on the prices. I am a little skeptical that it happens. I do not look at the developments in Bangladesh with great enthusiasm.

