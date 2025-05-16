Politics
The top of China-Celac invests in multilateralism in the world of global trade tensions
Latin American leaders met in Beijing on Tuesday for the fourth ministerial summit between the Latin American and Caribbean (Ceuc) and China community. Speaking during the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the start of a new, more united chapter of this relationship; Ceuc leaders have underlined the need for a more balanced multipolar world and designed the Blocs partnership with China as a way towards greater autonomy in global affairs.
Founded in 2010, Ceuc is a regional intergovernmental organization which brings together all the countries of Latin and Caribbean America. THE China-Celac Forum was established In 2014 to promote partnerships between regions. Each top of China-Celac China product Joint cooperation action plans, covering a variety of fields, from sustainable development to cultural collaborations.
The Tuesday summit was officially a ministerial meeting, but several national leaders attended: Colombias Gustavo Petro, Gabriel Boric from Chile and the Brazil Luiz Lula Da Silva all traveled to Beijing for the opening ceremony.
XIS President speech Includes the announcement of a 66 billion CNY credit line (USD 9.15 billion) to support development in Ceuc countries. This figure is slightly less than half This was committed to the 2015 summit.
Although China and the lake [Latin America and Caribbean] The region is geographically distant, the ties of our friendship date back centuries, said Xi. Together, the countries of China and the lake defend true multilateralism, confirm international equity and justice, advance global governance reform and promoted global multipolarity and the greatest democracy in international relations.
XI has added that China and Latin America should extend cooperation on clean energy, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. He said that China would increase imports of Latin American quality products and that Chinese companies will be encouraged to expand investments in the region.
Chiles Boric agrees, advertisement Now is the time to make a qualitative leap forward in economic ties with China. Petro whose Colombia country is currently assuming the rotating presidency of CEscs propose An optical fiber cable to connect Asia with Latin America. Brazil Lula recommended for strong trade with China and deeper cooperation on the energy transition. He also defended multilateralism: Chinese support is crucial to withdraw highways, railways, ports and transmission lines.
In 28 points joint declaration Emitted late Tuesday, the China-Celac Forum highlighted its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, and to strengthen all the pillars of the mechanism of climate change.
A summit in the middle of a trade war
The top of China-Celac took place in the middle of cooling in the tariff war between the United States and China. On Monday, the two countries agreed with a decline In commercial terms and reciprocal rate hikes that have increased in gravity since January. On Tuesday, the United States abandoned its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China signed a reduction of 125% to 10%. However, this will be examined in 90 days.
With commercial barriers everywhere, it is an important moment to meet and reaffirm the commitment to multilateralism
Rebecca Ray, principal researcher, Boston University Global Development Policy Center
This trade conflict has placed Latin America in a difficult position. While the American president Donald Trump has allies close to the region, like the president of Argentinas Javier Milei and the president of the El Salvadors Nayib BukeleOthers in Latin America have sought to diversify their partners. For example, Monday, Petro confirmed Colombias joining the Chinas belt and the road (BRI).
The BRI has extended to the region in the past decade, and Colombia will become the 23 Country Ceac to register.
Announced for the first time by Xi Jinping in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global infrastructure development strategy designed to stimulate trade and economic growth.
The belt refers to the economic belt of the Silk Road, a series of terrestrial roads connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and the Middle East; Road recognizes the 21st century maritime maritime route a sea route connecting the southern coast of Chinas to the Mediterranean via East Africa.
A wide range of projects, including highways, ports, power plants and factories, have been described as part of the Belt and Road initiative. Find our reports on BRI projects and the growing role of Chinas in global development and environmental governance here.
Earth dialogue consulted Francisco Urdinez, who direct The millennial nucleus on the impacts of China in Latin America, an interdisciplinary research initiative. He says that the main objective of the summits was to show the world that multilateralism still exists and that free trade is always possible.
Rebecca Ray, senior academic researcher For the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, okay: with trade barriers everywhere, it is an important moment to meet and reaffirm commitment to multilateralism. The region is committed to pragmatic, open and not discriminatory relationships with the world to achieve its objectives.
New investments
For Parsifal Dsola Alvarado, Executive Director of the Andrs Bello Foundation (Fabulous) S Chinese Latin American research center, the most important parts of the summit were the bilateral interactions that the leaders of Brazil, Colombia and Chile each had with China. The rest was only statements of governments and a lack of definitions, adds Alvarado.
The companies in China, a primary business partner of Brazils, have expressed their intention to invest around 4.5 billion USD in various sectors of the Brazilian economy.
According to the Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency (Apexbrasil), this include Renewable energies, mines, automobiles, food, logistics and health sector.
Brazil has also published a joint declaration With China on the sidelines of the summit, in which the two countries agreed to cooperate on environmental projects, energy transition and science and technology, among other fields.
Brazil has so far chosen not to join the BRI. But the country still wants closer links with China, explains the political scientist and professor of international relations Maucio Santoro: in recent years, we have seen a diversification of Chinese investments in Brazil, as in the electric vehicle sector. Major car manufacturers like Byd build factories in the country.
THE Chile-Chinese Commercial Forum Also took place in Beijing this week, organized by the Boric administration. During the forum, the Chilean president praised multilateralism and free trade, as well as the reciprocal benefits they bring. The two countries have indicated the desire to collaborate on solutions in which the energy transition and the digital transition, among other things, the problems.
Meanwhile, Nicaragua, which resumed diplomatic relations with China in 2021, sign Four agreements with Chinese companies on the sidelines of the summit, including an agreement with Yutong on electric vehicles. Hydroelectric transactions and mines have also been floated.
Margaret Myers, Managing Director of Johns Hopkins University Institute for America, China and the Future of Global Affairs, notes the commitment of credit to Chinese compared to previous summits. But she says that it remains important given the American withdrawal of certain forms of assistance, as UsaidAnd the slow progression of the European Gateway Gateway program.
Whether billions of Chinese materialize or not depend on several factors, explains Myers, including the own economic perspectives of China, the extent to which banking projects are available for Chinese companies and the interests of individual countries and localities. But China seems to be engaged in a continuous commitment to the region.
