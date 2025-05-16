Politics
Has India offered Trump Zero prices? What we know and why is important | News War News
The United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India had proposed a trade agreement that had almost no tariff on American products because the South Asian nation seeks to avoid higher import and export costs.
India has challenged Trumps' complaint. Butnew Delhi seeks to win a trade agreement with the United States in the 90-day break announced by Trump on April 9, on the so-called reciprocal rates for the main business partners. On May 8, the White House obtained a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, two days after India signed a similar pact with it.
India Benchmarks jumped approximately 1.5% following Trumps comments. The NIFTY has 50% up 1.6% while the BSE Sensex won 1.48%, reaching their highest levels in seven months.
India was one of the first countries to start commercial negotiations with the United States after Prime Minister Narendra Modis at the White House in February, the two parties agreeing to finalize a bilateral agreement this year.
Last month, during this time, American vice-president JD Vance visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming what he called very good progress in a trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi.
What was said?
It is very difficult to sell in India, and they offer us an agreement where, essentially, they are ready to literally charge us any price, said Trump at a meeting with leaders of the Qatari Doha capital. They are the highest and now they do not say a price.
In a statement shortly after the local press agencies, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Indian Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pushed against Trumps, saying that nothing is decided until everything is. He added that any judgment on this subject would be premature until a mutually beneficial agreement was concluded.
Trump did not provide more details on the apparent offer of New Delhis, and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not immediately respond to requests for media comments.
What is the state of American-Indian trade relations?
The United States is the largest trading partner, bilateral trade totaling some $ 129 billion in 2024. India made a surplus of $ 45.7 billion with the United States last year, mainly in the form of pharmaceuticals, electric machines and jewelry.
Having complained that the India prices were too high and harm American companies, Trump is too high to impose reciprocal prices of 27% on India. These prices are currently pending until early July.
A basic price of 10% continues to apply to India and many other nations during the break.
The India average rate rate is 17%, compared to 3.3% by the United States, according to an Indian Council report for research on international economic relations.
In recent weeks, India has made openings to appease Trumps' public disapproval, including the reduction of import duties on American products such as Bourbon whiskey from 150 to 100% and Harley-Davidson motorcycles from 50 to 40%.
As part of the current commercial negotiations, New Delhi also offered any rate on automotive parts, on a reciprocal basis and up to a certain amount, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
A delegation of Indian officials should visit the United States later this month to try to advance talks. The reuters news agency said that the Minister of Trade Indias, Piyush Goyal, could also visit.
Recent comments come a few days after India has threatened to impose reprisal rates related to American steel and aluminum tasks, a sign that New Delhi adopts a Haussier approach in Amore in his negotiations with Washington.
For the moment, however, it is believed that trade discussions are progressing well.
What are the putative terms of the agreement?
Reuters said New Delhi has proposed zero reduction rights over 60% of American imports in a first phase agreement, while also offering preferential access to almost 90% of goods imports in India in the United States.
In theory, this would bring the average tariff differential (the variation in tariff rates the countries is essential) between India and the United States of 9 percentage points, which considerably reduces trade barriers in the fifth world economy.
Preferential access to the market or requirements for entering imports to the United States compared to other countries with the professions of India is envisaged for key products such as jewelry, textiles and agricultural products such as bananas and grapes.
Access to the preferential market for India would mean better trade conditions for these goods compared to other trade partners, an Indian government official who preferred not to be appointed to Reuters.
To make the agreement more attractive to Washington, India has also proposed to facilitate export regulations on several high -value American imports, said the first official. These include planes, electric vehicles, medical devices and hydrocarbons.
Beyond the prices, India has also asked the United States to deal with it with other best American allies such as the United Kingdom and Japan in terms of access to critical technological sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors.
What are the obstacles to a zero-tail diet?
The expectation of the India to be exempt from the prices is in contradiction with the agreement concluded between the United States and the United Kingdom, in which only certain goods, based on mutual interest, had deleted prices as opposed to general withdrawals.
Elsewhere, the secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, suggested last week that Washington could seek to obtain purchase agreements for specific products with China, as part of current trade negotiations with Beijing.
As such, recent trade agreements suggest that the pricing strategy amounts to leaving special goods, as opposed to large free trade agreements. For the future, the comments of Indian and American officials refer to a similar arrangement.
Inner problems are also preparing for a free trade agreement. India has long used prices to protect agricultural markets from inexpensive imports. Farmers have expressed fears that Modi weakens these protections as part of an agreement with Trump.
Then, at the geopolitical level too, India is in a delicate position. While Washington considers New Delhi as a counterweight in Beijing, India imported $ 113.45 billion from China last year. On the other hand, it only imported $ 40 billion from the United States.
What could be more, China recently warned the United Kingdom of its trade agreement with the United States. He accused the United Kingdom of aligning himself on the United States in a decision that could force British companies to exclude Chinese products from their supply chains.
China warned that it was ready to hurt the countries that correspond to the United States to put pressure on Beijing.
For its part, India recently showed its desire to engage in trade agreements after years of skepticism. Last week, he signed a pact with the United Kingdom which will considerably reduce the tasks on many goods.
