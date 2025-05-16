What the Arab States of the Gulf have obtained and did not obtain visits against the assets





Abu Dhabi, Uae CNN –

US President Donald Trump has just completed a sumptuous tour of the Arab States in the Gulf, where each of the three energy -rich nations he visited had a long list of wishes from the American leader.

While these nations have collected great trips from the trip, they lacked others.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all wanted to show that they were open for business, which they could do, and they wanted to raise the United States, told CNN Dina Esfandiary, in the Middle East, in chief of Bloomberg Economics. They wanted to show that they were back in terms of being in the graces of the Americas, she said, adding that in return, Trump was able to obtain massive agreements with title figures.

Gulf countries have sought to reorganize its links with the United States, going from an understanding of transactional oil for safety to stronger partnerships which are rooted in bilateral investments and shared visions.

It was a new dawn in the American relationship with the Gulf, Jasmine El-Gamal, a Middle East analyst and former Pentagon advisor told CNNS Becky Anderson.

Here is what we know what the Gulf States have obtained and have not obtained from Trumps visits.

Saudi Arabia wanted a formalized security agreement with the United States. Although this has not obtained this, the experts say that it approached more and more.

Saudi Arabia may not have obtained their formalized security agreement, but there have been a lot of discussions around it, so it may have been, rather than the outcome of the process, the continuation of the conversation, said the esfandar, adding that Washington may not be as enthusiastic about the arrangement as Riyadh.

Last year, the two nations almost finalized a defense and historical commerce pact, but the agreement stalled on the Saudi insistence that Israel engages on a path to the Palestinian State.

Riyadh obtained a handful of weapons during the trip of Trumps which could open the way to a wider agreement, experts said.

During an official signature ceremony in a golden ballroom at the Royal Saudi Capital Court on Tuesday, Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman signed memorandums of understanding, letters of intention and other executive agreements covering various government agencies.

Saudi Arabia has also engaged $ 600 billion in American investments, including a large defense partnership worth almost $ 142 billion, which the White House presented the largest history defense sales agreement.

The visit failed to offer cooperation in the United States of Riyadh on a civil nuclear program, which the kingdom had looked at.

The program was put in place on the insistence of the Saudi Arabs to enrich uranium raising national concerns in the United States and Israel for the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Uranium, when enriched at high levels, can be used to produce nuclear weapons.

For the Saudis, the Dntte between the United States and Syria was also a major diplomatic victory. During his visit, Trump met and took tea with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, a former jihadist who had until recently an American bonus of $ 10 million on his head. The American president also announced that he was planning to raise sanctions which had been placed on former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, perhaps respecting life in paralyzed finances.

The Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, wanted to invest in Syria and support its economy, but were wary of violating American sanctions. Trumps Move is likely to remove such barriers, making room for billions of dollars in investment and yields.

Having the rapprochement between the United States and Syria takes place under the Saudi auspices can give Riyadh greater opportunities in Damascus.

Saudi Arabia finally obtained a real expression of American commitment to the Kingdom, said the esfandar.

Qatar received its very first official state visit by an American president this week. The last time an American leader in office visited the nation, it was in 2003, when former president George W. Bush visited the central headquarters of the command, where he addressed American military staff.

The Emir Qatars, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, said that discussions with Trump during this trip will give new impetus to strategic cooperation between our two countries in various fields.

The two nations have signed a multitude of transactions during Trumps visiting Trumps, including an agreement of $ 96 billion for Qatar to acquire up to 210 American manufacturing Boeing planes, according to an information sheet from the White House.

Trump also accepted a Qatari Jet Boeing 747-8, to be used initially as Air Force One. The American president accepted the gigantic jet despite the ethical and legal controversies that she raised. Critics accused Qatar of having sought to obtain an influence in the Trump administration by donation.

In an interview with CNNS Becky Anderson, Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani rejected criticism.

Why would we buy an influence in the United States? He said. If you are just looking at the past 10 years in the American-Qatar relationship, Qatar has always been there for the United States, when it is necessary, whether on the war against terrorism, whether in the evacuation of Afghanistan, whether on the release of hostages from different countries in the world.

The biggest victory of the Dohas may have been the security insurance received from Trump, in which the United States has sworn to protect its long-standing security partner in the face of threats.

We are going to protect this country, said Trump during a corporate round table, noting how much Qatar is close to Iran.

For this particular country, because you are right next to it, you are a jet of stones, not even, right? You are distance to one foot. You can walk directly in Iran, he said.

Qatar is the Arab Nation of the Gulf with the most formalized security ties with Washington. It welcomes the largest American military installation in the Middle East, which the State Department describes as essential for American military operations in the region.

The main objective of the Trumps Trip UAes was deeper investments in AI and technology, and although it has obtained victories in this regard, the visit did not succeed what Abhabi really wanted: accessless access to advanced American micropuits.

During the visit of the Trumps to the Water, the two countries announced a partnership to build a complex of massive data centers in Abu Dhabi to advance the capacities of the AI ​​with 5 gigawatts of capacity enough to supply a large city.

Lennart Heim, an associated information scientist with the Range Corporation reflection group, said the new complex would require more than 2 million chips.

To put into perspective the new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi. It would support up to 2.5 million Nvidia B200s. It is bigger than all the other IA infrastructure advertisements that we have seen so far, he wrote on X.

Investing in AI, which was at the center of the president Trumps Trip, really cement the United Arab Emirates as a major actor in this space, Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House Think, told CNNS Becky Anderson, adding that at Geopolitical level, the United States, the United States Washington on AI and not with other competitors like China.

Water hopes to become an AI world leader by 2031, but it needs American chips to achieve this goal. As part of the Biden administration, the United States had tightened the borders of AI exports to keep the advanced technologies out of the hands of foreign opponents such as China, which water hoped to see relaxed.

Flea can however be quickly available to water.

A source familiar with the case told CNN on Friday that things were advancing with a preliminary agreement between the United States and Abu Dhabi, which could alleviate the importation of cutting-edge AI chips.

CNN contacted the White House to comment.

Trump said on Friday that the two countries had agreed to create a way for the Gulf State to buy some of the most advanced AI semiconductors.

Like the other two countries, he (Trumps Visit) was a victory, said the esfandar. They signed a lot of offers, they made a lot of headlines, she added.

And this is what intended the most, there seems to be a level of confidence in the water about this relationship and the state of it at the moment with the United States.

