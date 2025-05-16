



President Franklin Delano Roosevelt around 1930 in the White House. In the 1930s, the FDR's “short packing” plan brought the United States to the edge of a constitutional crisis. / AFP via getty images hide legend

Toggle legend / AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is not the first American president to criticize the “militant judges” for having allegedly hindered his program, but he may be the most vocal.

Since the start of his second term, President Trump and his allies have repeatedly criticized the judges who governed against his administration, often accusing them of political bias and overtaking. “We cannot allow a handful of radical communist judges to hinder the application of our laws and to assume the duties that belong only to the President of the United States,” Trump told supporters at the end of last month.

The Constitution consecrates the principle of the foundation of an independent judicial power and the separation of powers, but that did not prevent the presidents and the members of the Congress from criticizing the federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court when they disagree with their decisions.

“The complete independence of the courts of justice is particularly essential in a limited constitution,” wrote Alexander Hamilton in federalist journalists in 1788.

The term judicial activism was invented in 1947 by the historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. in an article in Fortune magazine. He used it to describe certain judges of the Supreme Court during the Roosevelt and Truman administrations, in particular in the context of the reforms of the new agreement which, in his opinion, considered the judiciary as a tool to advance social justice. On the other hand, Schlesinger congratulated other judges such as “champions of restraint”.

However, criticism of militant judges is previously and from the two ends of the political spectrum. Democratic and Republican presidents accused the courts of going beyond their constitutional role. “Judicial activism largely exists in the spectator's eye,” explains Barry Friedman, professor of law at New York University and author on the subject. “A person's activism is a good decision -making.”

What is judicial activism?

The Cornell University of Legal Information Institute defines judicial activism as “the practice of judges making decisions according to their political opinions rather than their honest interpretation of the current law”. It contrasts with the judicial reservoir, which emphasizes deference to the previous one and the reluctance in reinterpreting the established law.

“The judgment is supposed to be relatively conservative with a small company” C “”, explains Friedman. “If a judge cancels the previous one too easily or stretches legal reasoning too far, you could call this activism.”

In politics, however, the label is often used more freely. “It has become a way to say:” We do not like what the court has just done “,” explains Keith Whittington, professor at the Faculty of Law of Yale. “It was originally a term used by criticisms of the left at the beginning of the 20th century, but by the middle of the century, it had been adopted by the conservatives. Now, it is a bipartite complaint.”

How was the term used?

Friedman says that there are separate phases in the way the Americans reacted to the decisions of the Supreme Court: in the first years of the court, it was not uncommon to ignore his decisions. An example, he says, is Georgia c. Tassel, dating from 1830. In this document, a Cherokee man was found guilty of murder, but the conviction was then invoked before the Supreme Court. However, the state of Georgia refused to recognize the authority of the High Court to examine the case and in any case executed the glans.

“Then came the era of judicial supremacy, where judicial decisions were accepted as definitively,” said Friedman.

The sadly famous and deep affair of 1857, Dred Scott c. Sandford, in which the Supreme Court ruled that African-Americans were not citizens and that Congress did not have the power to ban slavery, is an excellent example of this time, he said.

“When Dred Scott was transmitted, we moved into this period of supremacy,” said Friedman. “And so, people who read the decision that did not agree with him, are committed to a certain number of Dodges to try to explain why, even if it seemed to say something, it was really not the case.”

At the beginning of the 20th century, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became more and more frustrated by the Supreme Court after having canceled several key New Deal programs, mainly in 5-4 decisions. In response, he proposed to expand the number of judges a decision which has become known as the “judicial packaging”. In a cat by the fire in 1937 defending the proposal, Roosevelt accused the High Court of “did not see as a judicial organization, but as a policies development organization”.

“We have reached the point of nation where we must take measures to save the constitution of the court and the court of itself,” said Roosevelt.

Even before the court packaging plan, a series of cases contesting the Roosevelt plan to withdraw the United States from the Order and prohibited the payment of debts brought the country to the edge of a constitutional crisis. The administration, says Whittington of Yale, “really considered that we cannot tolerate any dissent.”

“There were rumors in Washington as the judges are arrested … that the court would simply be dissolved,” he said.

During the Nixon era, “the term still meant judges who invalidated government policies”, according to Richard Fallon Jr., professor at the Harvard Law School.

Richard Nixon's campaign in 1968 positioned him as an opponent of the Supreme Court, then led by chief judge Earl Warren. The Warren Court is often considered by historians as the most liberal.

President Nixon accused the Warren Court of Billing Criminals, said Laura Kalman, research professor at the University of California in Santa Barbara. “His rhetoric painted the court as too indulgent on criminals and obstructive for the application of laws.”

As an alternative to what he has considered judicial activism, Nixon advocated “strict constructionism” a conservative legal philosophy of interpretation of the law as closely as possible for the initial intention of the Constitution, says Kalman.

By the time of President Ronald Reagan, however, “judicial activism” came to refer to the judges who did not win the policies that the conservatives considered “incompatible with the original constitutional meaning”, says Fallon.

On several occasions during his presidency, Reagan complained of militant judges. In a 1987 discourse on the proposed reform of criminal justice, for example, he criticized the “liberal phenomenon” which produced “the judges who thought it was their right to make the law, not only interpreting it”.

And now Trump's criticism seems to be the noisiest, marking “a highly politicized phase, where judicial decisions are frequently challenged and used as political fodder,” said Friedman.

How did the courts replied?

With a large democratic majority in the congress, the short threat of the Roosevelt court was real. But a confrontation with the courts was avoided by an ideological change. Judge Owen J. Roberts did what has been known as “the change in time that saved nine”, a reference to his sudden change in the voting patterns which meant that Roosevelt would not need to continue his short proposal from the court in order to protect his political programs.

“There is a vast learned debate on what exactly explains the change in time … But certainly the time of conversion suggests that the packaging plan has played a role,” says Whittington.

In 2018, chief judge John Roberts felt obliged to defend judicial independence against Trump's criticism in the first mandate of a decision of an “Obama judge” who went against the administration. “We do not have judges of Obama or judges of Trump, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a statement. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to make an equal right to those who present them before them. This independent judicial system is something that we should all be grateful.”

More recently, Roberts responded to Trump's criticisms of the American district judge James Boasberg, who blocked the expulsion of Venezuelan migrants. In a March article on social networks, the president said that Boasberg was an “unaduminated disorder and agitator who should be charged.

Trump's remarks have attracted another rare chief reprimand: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that indictment has not been an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a court decision,” said Roberts. “The normal appeal examination process exists for this purpose.”

Whittington says that the chief judge “does something that the judges were traditionally quite reluctant to do”.

“But, you know, I think he also clearly thinks that in the current environment … [the court] Must be defended, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/16/nx-s1-5393684/activist-judges-supreme-court-presidents-trump-fdr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos