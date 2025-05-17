



Michael Lavalette, the recently elected independent advisor to Preston, explains how Preston Independents will provide opposition to the Lancashire Council led by the reform The local dramatic elections in the Lancashire in early May saw a reform obtaining an overwhelming majority of seats (53 out of 84). In the midst of the gloom, the return of three preston independents stooding on a well-being ticket and not of the war, plus four independents in the east of the Lancashire which stood on a pro-Palestine basis, said that the independent group is the third largest in the council. As it stands, opposition groups include eight conservatives, seven self-employed, five Labor, five liberal democrats, four greens and two locals (who tend to vote with the Conservatives). The reform potential is the main party and the conservatives that the opposition is real! Given the figures, there have been intensive discussions between the different parties on the best way to coordinate the opposition to the reform of the council. The work has approached the self -employed to form a group together and they demanded that they be the main organization because they are a national government party. It has been pointed out that seven is more than five years – but, more importantly, preston's self -employed have clearly indicated that they would not enter any type of official block with one of the three main parts of the establishment. Preston's self-employed were clear: the three main parties (conservatives, work and liberal-democrats) are responsible for the years of austerity that have undermined the services and created difficulties for people; The three parties supported Israel and were silent on the genocide in Gaza, and the three parties are parts of the well-being war. Work is the national government which has failed WasPi women, reduces winter fuel payments, attacked disability benefits, refused to suppress the two -children's service ceiling and, as a national government, continues to restrict the financing of the local government. This week, we also had disgusting starmers against migrants. At the same time, we recognize that it is important to prevent the conservatives from being the main opposition to the reform – especially since a large number of reform advisers are former conservative advisers! To this end, the independent group was in discussion with the Greens. It was concluded that, within the council, the seven independents and four green advisers will form a block called a progressive Lancashire. It will be the official opposition of the Council. Each grouping in the block will retain its own identity. Preston Independents will be free to follow their own path and make your own statements on key issues. For preston's self -employed, the emphasis is placed on the locally reform council and the government of work on a national scale, which create the conditions that allow the reform to grow. Preston's self -employed are happy to play a key role in the progressive Lancashire of the Council, but we will not be trained in the work of the Council of the Minute Council. Our responsibility is towards our communities and social movements where we came from, the Council Chamber, our megaphone to engage with street policy.

