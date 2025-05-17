Open this photo in the gallery: US President Donald Trump visits the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on May 16.Alex Brandon / The Associated Press

While US President Donald Trump started from one sprawling palace to another, kissing the Arab leaders and announcing a new Middle East this week, many in Israel feared that the best partner they ever had in the White House did not take an interest.

For decades, Israel has exploited its special relationship with the United States to serve as a goalkeeper in Washington. From Camp David Treaty to Egypt to the Abraham agreements negotiated by Trump during his first mandate, the Arab states in search of favor should generally have done good things with Israel. And rarely their interests have prevailed if they clashed with Israel.

But on Wednesday, at Israels Darkness, Saudi Arabia and Turkey negotiated a historic meeting between Trump and the new president of the Syrias, and Trump described his decision to raise the sanctions against Damascus as a favor to his host, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Israel, who still considers Syria as a security threat and had urged Trump to maintain the sanctions in place, has been ignored because it apparently appeared on a number of recent American initiatives in the region, ongoing talks with Iran in the ceasefire with the Yemens Houthi rebels. Friday, if he knew that Israel opposes the American recognition of the new Syrian government, Trump replied: I don't know, I did not question them.

This week, there was a party in the Middle East a large ball full of colorful costumes, silver and changing gold of gold and we found ourselves playing the role of Cinderella before the transformation, wrote the columnist Sima Kadmon into Israels Yediot Ahronot daily.

The godmother of the fairy, we thought we had gone to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Trump jumped Israel during his first major foreign tour, which rather brought him to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel has also been excluded from an agreement with Hamas to release an American hostage from Gaza, where Israel is trying to destroy the militant group. Trump has reached a separate truce with Houthis Yemens rebels which allowed them to form their fire on Israel, and holds talks with Iran on its nuclear program which could conclude another agreement than Israel rejects.

There was no open confrontation between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who both say that relations have never been better. Trump has not yet groaned Israel, at least in public, as former President Joe Biden sometimes did it, during civil death in the Gaza Strip.

But compared to Trumps in the first mandate, when he upset decades of American foreign policy to provide unprecedented support to Israel, something has changed.

This time, Trump seems to seek fast victories to stimulate the American economy and diplomatic agreements such as the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire and the release of hostages.

In this regard, Netanyahu does not have much to offer.

The 19 -month -old Israels' military campaign in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and reduced whole cities in rubbing, but has not yet reached the Netanyahus war aims at the defeat of Hamas and the return of all the hostages taken in October 7, 2023, an attack that sparked the war.

Netanyahu refused to put an end to the war in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages, or to accept a path to the Palestinian State, the main Saudi requirements for the type of historical normalization agreement that Trump has long sought.

Trump has given Israel many opportunities and ammunition prohibited by the Biden administration to end the war in Gaza. This is what Trump wants, “said Eytan Gilboa, an expert in American-Israeli relations in Israel-Ilan and Reichman Israel Universities. Instead, war is intensifying.

Netanyahu gets closer to the status of a loser in Trumps Eyes, said Gilboa.

Trump has minimized any rift, telling journalists on tour that his relations with regional leaders are good for Israel.

The irony is that Israel is excluded from a regional realignment which he has largely created, by inflicting punishing losses on Iran and its allies after the attack on October 7. Its Hezbollah battery in Lebanon has accelerated the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Iran could be more open to concessions on its nuclear program after a wave of Israeli reprisal strikes last year.

Michael Oren, historian and former Israeli ambassador to the United States, said that there was at least one precedent for the approach of Trumps.

This will make residents of Washington Crazy, but it most likes the Obama administration, he said.

During the first visit of Barack Obamas as president in the Middle East, he also jumped Israel. Oren, criticism of this administration which was sent by the United States to the United States, said that Obama had repeatedly violated a tacit rule of American-Israeli relations that there was no surprise. This led to public spots with Netanyahu, in particular around the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement.

Few expect a rehearsal under Trump or that he will publicly support that Israel breaks the war in Gaza, despite the humanitarian disaster unleashed by his war and his blockade.

Trump said the days of the United States that give conferences to the countries of the Middle East have exceeded the decades of American intervention did more harm than good.

And the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the last place where an American president would seek a rapid victory.

He is not looking for combat with Israel, said Oren. He wants to end war, but war can end in different ways.