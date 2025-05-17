The verification of the facts of the allegation of Trump according to which the reductions in the price of the drugs could occur “almost immediately”





This article originally appeared on Politifact.

President Donald Trump has expressed high hopes for an executive decree to reduce the prices of medicines.

On May 11, the day before the organization of an event in the White House to sign the decree, Trump posted on Truth Social: “The prices of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals will be reduced, almost immediately, from 30% to 80%.”

Watch: What to expect after Trump signs the demanding order of lower prices for pharmaceutical companies

However, the text of the executive orders unveiled on May 12 undermines the description of the presidents of the speed with which consumers could feel this potential bargain.

The idea of ​​the decree, he said, was to reduce high costs of prescription drugs in the United States to more typical levels in other countries.

“Was going to equalize,” said Trump when ordering the order. “All would pay the same thing. Was going to pay what Europe pays. “

Experts have said that Trumps Action could potentially reduce the cost of prescription drugs, perhaps on a scale by 30 to 80 percent that Trump said Trump, but they warned that orders required procedural steps from an immediate solution.

The decree indicates that within 30 days, administration officials must determine and communicate with drug manufacturers, what Trump calls for “the price of the most favored nation”, to push companies to “provide prices for American patients in accordance with comparable nations”.

After an unpertified period of time, the administration will evaluate if “significant progress” towards lower prices have been reached. Otherwise, the order requires that the Secretary of Health and Social Services “offers a regulatory plan to impose the most favored prices”, which could take months or even years before taking effect.

“Decrees are wishes,” said Joseph Antos, principal researcher in emeritus health policy at the Conservative American Enterprise Institute. The order “hopes that manufacturers will unilaterally drop American prices. The legal authority to intervene on the market is not clear if this incredible scenario does not occur. ”

When contacted for comments, the White House has not proven that the decree would provide immediate results.

Why do the Americans pay more for their prescriptions?

There is a large agreement that drug prices are unusually raised in the United States per capita, American spending on pharmaceuticals are almost three times the average of other advanced and industrialized countries that make up the organization of economic cooperation and development.

A Rand Corp. study, a non -partisan research organization, revealed that, in all drugs, American prices were 2.78 times higher than prices in 33 OECD countries. The gap was even wider for brand drugs, American prices with an average of 4.22 times higher.

The United States pays less than comparable nations for brand-free generic drugs, which represent approximately 90% of prescriptions completed in the United States, but generics represent only one fifth of American prescription drugs.

Experts cite several reasons for this price difference.

The first is that the United States has more limited price negotiation with drug manufacturers than other countries. Often, if another country does not find the additional cost of a new drug is not justified by improved results, they will reject the demand for medication. Some countries have also set price checks.

Another factor implies the exclusivity of patents. Over the years, American pharmaceutical companies have used solid legal protections to raise patents that can prevent generic competitors on the market.

Pharmaceutical companies have also argued that high prices help pay for new and improved pharmaceutical products. When Trump published the decree, Stephen J. Ubl, president and chief executive officer of the PHRMA pharmaceutical industry group, said in a statement: “This would mean less treatments and remedies and compromise the hundreds of billions that our member companies plan to invest in America.” (In Trumps, on May 13, interview with Fox News Sean Hannity, Trump offered a different image of what the officials of the pharmaceutical company told him; he said that they had agreed “his time” to reduce American prices.)

Watch: Trump says hell has established a 30 -day deadline for drug manufacturers to reduce the prices of prescription drugs

Recent studies have questioned the idea that high prices pay for research and development. A study of 2023 revealed that from 1999 to 2018, the 15 largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world spent more to sell and general and administrative activities, which include marketing, than research and development. The study also indicated that most of the new drugs developed during this period offered little or no clinical advantages on existing treatments.

The long -standing reality of the high prices of American drugs has led to democratic and republican efforts to lower them. The president of the time, Joe Biden, signed legislation to demand that Medicare, the federal health care program that covers Americans over 65, negotiates prices with high -cost popular drug manufacturers. And Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., Has dropped the prices of medicines a cornerstone problem during his political career.

During his first mandate, Trump sought to lower the prices of certain drugs under Medicare, but the courts blocked the procedural decision.

Trumps Push drugs could attract bipartite support, experts said.

Jonathan Cohn, who worked for several media on the left and wrote two books on health care policy, praised Trump's executive order in the replacement, a generally critical publication towards Trump, calling it “a serious political initiative, that that credible people think could bring a certain relief on drug prices”.

Andrew Mulcahy, senior health economist of Rand Corp., said that part of the Trumps declaration, the possibility of a price reduction of 30 to 80% was plausible.

“Of course, demons in the design of politicians and the details of the implementation,” said Mulcahy. “But at first glance, an economy of about two thirds on what we are spending now for drugs seems to be in accordance with what Rands Research has shown.

What would Trump executive order do?

Referring to the high prices of American drugs, Trump told Hannity that “I finished it” by issuing the decree. But this is not how the order is structured.

The decree clearly shows that all actions will not occur quickly.

“It's almost immediately work,” said Mulcahy, referring to Trumps' declaration.

The decree could also face judicial disputes, as is the assets of the first mandate image have met.

“It seems unlikely that the federal government can fix the prices of medication outside the Medicare program,” said Antos. If Trump wants a price reduction for the benefit of all American consumers, the experts said it was likely that the congress should adopt new legislation, rather than count on a decree. While executive orders direct the federal agencies of what to do, requiring measures of private companies would probably require legislation adopted by the Congress, said experts.

If the congress is involved, this would not only collaborate on additional time, but this could also attract the opposition of the republican majority in one or the two chambers. Historically, Antos said: “Prix federal controls are an anathema for many Republicans in Congress.”

Our decision

Trump said that because of his new decree, prescription drug prices will be reduced “almost immediately”.

Experts said that if the decree's objectives were achieved, price reductions would not occur “almost immediately”.

The prescription defines a 30 -day period to develop price objectives for drug manufacturers, followed by an unrecognized time to see if companies achieve the objectives. If they do not, a formal regulation process would begin, requiring months or even years. And if Trump intends to reduce prices for all consumers, not just those who have federal coverage like Medicare, Congress should probably adopt a law to do so.

Trump gives the impression that Americans will soon see a sharp decrease in what they pay for prescription drugs. But even if the executive decree acts as planned, which would require a lot to go well, it could take months or years.

The declaration contains an element of truth but ignores the evidence that would give a different impression. We mainly evaluate it.

