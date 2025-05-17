Politics
Ipsos polls: the British want to reset with Europe
Boris Johnsons Message that he would make Brexit is considered one of the main engines of the historic electoral defeat of the work parts in 2019. Since then, labor officials have avoided the word B at all costs, fearing that they cannot galvanize the vote against them once again.
Quick advance until 2025 and we are in a different political universe. The work is less than one year after its government mandate, having won a majority of 170 places last year. Part of this winning platform involved resetting the UKS relationship and deepening links with the European Union, even if it meant that they also had to promise any return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.
The whole world is also much more dangerous than before, bringing the United Kingdom closer to key allies. For the public, it is Europe. When asked to choose, 47% of respondents tell Ipsos that Europe is the most important for Great Britain, 21% in the United States and 15% of the Commonwealth.
Perhaps even more important, the public does not think Brexit works. Half (49%) think that Brexit had more negative impact on the United Kingdom. Only 23% think that Brexit had a positive impact. This number has not been more than three out of ten since the summer of 2022.
And just as in particular, two thirds (67%) of labor voters say Brexit was the bad decision for the United Kingdom. Almost ten years since the referendum, we have a government whose voting coalition does not depend on the maintenance of the original agreement on Brexit established in stone. There is permission of change.
Read more: Wobbling Starmer should not turn around on the reset of Brexit
This raises the question; What kind of change could voters accept? These are less the technical banes of commercial arrangements, and much more of the way in which a future relationship feels. Ipsos research suggests that the public is quite pragmatic.
Their number one priority is to improve the commercial relationship, to facilitate the purchase and sale of goods and services (32%). If the Starmers government can achieve it, with significant advantages for the British economy, it would be a major victory for its government. Of course, it's a big Si.
A solid security partnership is also likely to be popular, in particular at an era of intense debate on European security. Other public priorities in the British-EU relationship include work with the EU to reduce illegal immigration (26%) and work closely with the EU to prevent crime and terrorism (21%).
Regarding the question of Brexit, immigration is never far from the debate. The Ipsos survey shows that it is always considered the second most important problem with which Great Britain is confronted (34%) behind the economy (39%). Two out of three believe that the overall figures entering the United Kingdom are too high (67%) and we know that this is a key question for many swing voters, and in fact some Labor voters that the party will want to keep in the next general elections.
The debate on immigration constitutes a backdrop to the next summit of the United Kingdom after recent white work. In this context, there is a risk that any program proposed to mobility of young people leave the government to be open to the accusations of bringing freedom of movement, which work has explicitly promised not to do in their manifesto.
Our survey shows that the public would help Great Britain to join a pan-European customs area if it authorized free movement for young Europeans (including British) from 49% to 22%. Despite this, the public still thinks that immigration figures are generally too high and remain divided on the positive impact of European immigration in general.
There are also other potential red lines in public opinion, such as fishing rights and Euro membership, which suggests that any new relationship with the EU still has to show that it concerns the concerns of the British concerning sovereignty.
Another potential advantage for any significant reset of Brexit could be that work is reconnecting to progressive voters who feel disillusioned by what work has done so far to the government. 2024 Labor voters are divided between if they are satisfied (38%) or disappointed (36%) of what they have seen in the past 11 months.
In the midst of rows on winter fuel and the reductions in disability services, they give the government a score of 5.6 out of 10 for the way they direct the country. Forging close links with the European Union can help remind a typically pro-Europe block of voting why they voted work last summer. This could give them a second reflection on the passage to more full -seed progressive parts such as greens or libs.
The data show that this Labor government will ultimately be judged on how it deals with the economy, the cost of living and public services and as we have seen this week, work must still convince the public (including their own voters), that they can take control of immigration and asylum, which any new EU agreement must assess.
That said, there is a clear public permission for significant reset in the relationship with Europe. The one that works and offers a stronger commercial partnership and a security partnership. Board this and Keir Starmer and his government can start fighting against a political program that seems to be motivated by others at present.
Keiran Pedley is director of British policy and Ipsos
