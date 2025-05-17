What does Bruce Springteen say about Trump? What does Trump said?





The singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen calls Trump Admin

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration during a recent program in the United Kingdom, urging fans to “fight authoritarianism”.

President Donald Trump retaliated on Bruce Springsteen on Friday May 16, insisting that he “never liked” New Jersey Rocker or his music, despite his songs during the campaign. Trump's social rant of truth occurred after the 75 -year -old targeted the president when he was on tour in Europe.

Springsteen, a longtime democrat activist was very critical of Trump last year, calling him “American tyrant” while approving the vice-president Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign in 2024. The boss, a resident of Colt Neck who still promotes the shore of Jersey in the summer, opened his tour “Land of Hopes and Dreams” May, reviving his disdain for the president.

Country rock singer and Trump's supporter, Kid Rock, who played during the inauguration of Trump, retaliated on the Springsteen diatribe in a segment for Fox News on Friday morning.

Here is what Springsteen said was Kid Rock's response and what Trump said about Springsteen during his long rant on Friday, May 16.

Donald Trump, Bruce Springsteen: What does Bruce Springteen say about Trump?

Bruce Springsteen opened his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour in Manchester, England on Wednesday, May 14, noting that America that he loves, wrote and was a “flagship of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration”.

“Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, to raise your voice against authoritarianism and to let freedom ring,” Springsteen told the enthusiastic crowd.

Kid Rock, Bruce Springsteen: What does Kid Rock say about Bruce Springsteen?

The singer Country Kid Rock retreded on Bruce Springsteen during a “Fox & Friends” segment on Friday May 16, calling the singer's anti-top tour comments on a “punk movement”.

Kid Rock, who has become more and more known more and more for his political outspokenness, told Steve Doocy Springsteen was “only another person with TDS at the highest level”, probably referring to Trump's disturbance syndrome. The term is an instinctive opposition of everything and everything Trump does, according to CNN.

“Being in Europe to talk about our president who rises and gets up for this country every day, and his administration made such great things,” said Kid Rock.

Kid Rock also pointed out on the Springsteen attempt to won the Hollywood elite, referring to him as a billionaire who “plays as if he were a hero of the working class. For the first time, Springsteen won a place on the list of billionaires of $ 1.2 billion in Forbes, with a value of $ 1.2 billion.

Trump Truth Social: What does Trump say about Bruce Springsteen?

President Trump, while in the middle of his tour of the Middle East on Friday, May 16, responded to the scathing criticism of Springsteen with regard to his presidency, apparently angry that the singer took his comments abroad.

I see that Bruce Springsteen very surfed goes to a foreign country to speak badly of the President of the United States, he wrote. I never liked, never loved his music or his radical left policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy – just an arrogant and unpleasant shock, who with fervent supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent fool, and our worst president, who came to destroy our country.

Trump also called Springsteen “Dumb as a rock” and targeted his physical appearance, calling the boss “spread a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)”

Lori Comstock is a journalist based in New Jersey with the Mid-Atlantic Connect team.

