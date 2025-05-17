



On May 14, 2025, a member of the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the National Committee of the Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese People (CPPCC), Wang Huning met in Beijing with the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro, who is in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the Colombia-Celac forum. Wang Huning said that President Xi Jinping held a fruitful meeting with Gustavo Petro, where the two leaders have jointly led the signing of important documents for cooperation, including Colombia's participation in the Belt and Road initiative. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia. China is ready to work with Colombia to fully deliver the significant understanding of the two heads of state, to continue deeper and more substantial progress in the strategic partnership of China-Colombia and bring advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries. The Chinese CPPCC is ready to play an active role in this regard. Gustavo Petro said that in the turbulent and unstable world today, all countries should join hands to protect peace and promote the common development of humanity. The Latin American countries and the Caribbean (lake) and China share a natural affinity, which is all the more the reason why the two parties stand together. Colombia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and to promote the continuous development of Colombian-Chinese and Lac-China relations. The same day, Wang Lassing met the president of the Zimbabwean National Assembly Jacob Francis Mudenda in Beijing. Wang Huning said that last year, President Xi Jinping had in-depth and friendly exchanges with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was in China for the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation forum and a state visit, providing new strategic advice for the development of China-Zimbabwe relations. China is ready to work with Zimbabwe under the direction of important common understanding attacks between the two heads of state and to take the implementation of the summit results as an opportunity to improve political mutual confidence, extend practical cooperation and jointly build a community of high-level China-Zimbabwe with a shared future. The Chinese CPPCC is ready to contribute to the development of bilateral relations. Jacob Francis Mudenda said, Zimbabwe adheres to the principle only one China and sincerely thanks China for its precious support. He expressed hope that the two parties will continually improve the government, people to the person and other exchanges at all levels and will deepen cooperation in fields such as energy, culture and the digital economy. The Zimbabwean National Assembly is willing to improve friendly exchanges with the Chinese CPPCC and jointly contributes to the promotion of economic and social development of the two countries. Hu Chunhua and Wang Dongfeng, among others, were present during the meetings.

