What is the problem with Trump accepting a 747 of Qatar? All.





As a secretary of the Air Force, I was frustrated by the Boeings so as not to deliver the new Air Force plane in time.

I can understand that President Trump would like a new plane, painted as he wishes and available for use during his mandate. I cannot understand his desire to accept the gift of a luxuriously named, used Boeing 747 of Qatar.

It is wrong to accept this gift from a point of view.

Air Force One is not only the transport of the president. It is a symbol of the United States, the office of the presidency and the American people. When someone sees Air Force One used by our president, that's what we want them to see.

What we don't want them to see is a gift to President Trump of Qatar.

This plane would be forever tarnished by the fact that it was a gift from Qatar and not a product that America had provided to its own president. This fact alone should make inappropriate and inconsistent to accept this plane, but there are many more problems to accept this plane and use it as Air Force One.

Gifts in the United States of foreign governments can be appropriate. Last weekend, I visited the statue of freedom with my family. This statue was a gift for the people of the United States of the people of France to perpetuity. This gift from one people to another is an emblematic symbol of our friendship with France and the freedom and opportunity associated with America. Qatari 747 is not a statue of freedom, and it is not a response to Trump to affirm that this plane is a gift to the American people if a condition of the gift is that it only serves Donald Trump.

It is both contrary to ethics and a violation of the Constitution for President Trump to accept this gift.

Each person who works for the president, whether soldiers, civil servants or people appointed politicians, is prohibited to accept foreign gifts. These people are not stupid to refuse these gifts, as the president suggested; They respect their ethical responsibilities.

The Constitution specifically prohibits anyone in a trusted office in the United States to accept foreign gifts. The president certainly holds a confidence position in the United States. If, as indicated, the plane is offered in the United States for the use of Trump, but with the provision that it is transferred to its presidential library, and not to be used by the subsequent presidents, this makes the gift personal and inadmissible.

Then there is the open question of what Qatar is in return, if necessary. We don't know, but we know that the Trump organization and the Trump family are actively doing business in Qatar and hope to do more. In business, gifts often have the aim of influencing behavior. In many cases, influence can cross the line in corruption.

Because even the appearances of possible conflicts destroy public confidence, the acceptance of donations from anyone within the government is prohibited. There is no justification for exempting the president from this ethical requirement.

That there are practical considerations. Air Force One should not be considered an aircraft; It is a flying white house, with a situation room, medical facilities, secure communication systems and large safety arrangements, in addition to comfortable spaces to rest and work.

The cost of a 747 could be $ 250 million. The cost of an Air Force One is at least $ 2 billion. The contract that the CEO of then of Boeing accepted with President Trump in his first term was $ 3.9 billion for two planes. Boeing has years for the delivery of these planes and has already absorbed $ 2.5 billion overruns. There is absolutely no possibility that the Qatari jet can be converted to the configuration currently required by an Air Force One in time so that the plane is available during this presidential term.

What the president seems to have the intention is that the plane is repainted in his favorite paint scheme, which is similar to his private plane, and for him to use the aircraft without the configuration or equipment required of Force One.

As commander -in -chief, Donald Trump has the power to give up almost all the requirements of the Air Force. He cannot force Air Force pilots to pilot an intrinsically dangerous plane, but unless it can order that the Qatari plane is used mainly in its current configuration. This would accept a significant risk.

Due to my industry experience, I am familiar with the type of aircraft configuration that Qatar offers. Instead of a flying white house, think of this Qatari plane like a flying palace, with gold or platinum lights, silk carpets and murals, and opuleous furniture of all types.

It will not have the capacity to support a secure nuclear call conference or provide high quality communications to a fighter commander anywhere in the world or to any national team working a security crisis or a natural disaster.

President Trump can choose to accept this risk, and he can accept the increased risk for his own security, but we must all remember that in the end, the risk that the president is unable to communicate or make a necessary decision is to the American people.

Contrary to what the president says, it will not be a free plane. The costs of repainting and renovating will be worn by the United States. Converting a 747 production into personalized customers specifications historically costs around $ 100 million.

The changes that the plane should bring it closer to an Air Force One configuration is more extensive, and the United States will support these costs. If the plane is transferred to the Trumps presidential library at the end of its mandate, all these investments will be lost after a very brief period of use.

In addition, all risk mitigation measures that must be taken to protect the president while using this plane or providing rescue capacities will also be paid by the American people.

Air Force organizations that exploit and support Air Force one devote themselves to meeting all the president's imaginable needs and exceptionally high reliability, support and security standards. I am very convinced that this team will do everything she can to support President Trump, whatever he decides.

Nevertheless, he must do the right thing and reject this improper gift, contrary to ethics and impractical.

Frank Kendall was Air Force secretary during the Biden administration.

