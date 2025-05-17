Diplomatic breakthroughs only occur when statesmen intensify and invest a rare personal time to negotiate compromises between competing states. The talks of Russia-Ukraine in Istanbul who finally started on May 16 would not have taken place without the personal participation of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans. At a time when Europe seems distracted and increasingly divided, Trkiye continues to settle as an essential diplomatic actor.

For a large part of the day, the long expected restarting for direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul seemed in doubt. The accusations and counter-accusation dominated international media coverage. However, late at night, Ukral President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finally agreed to send a negotiation team to Istanbul out of respect For President Trump and President Erdogan.

Let us be clear, the most important breakthrough on May 16 is that the talks began, after a three -year interruption, during which a significant dialogue between the parties at war seemed impossible. This progress owes a lot to personal intervention by Erdogans, including the accommodation of Zelenskyy for talks in Ankara earlier during the week.

This moment is not an isolated success, but is part of a larger scheme which reflects the trkiyes increasing diplomatic and the evolution of the Erdogans in a statesman operating on the world scene

After his elections, US President Donald Trump pointed out That: President Erdogan is an intelligent person with whom I get along well. THE two leaders have since discussed future cooperation in areas such as Syria and Gaza, further improving the diplomatic scope of Trkiyes.

Strategic weight

The emergence of Erdogans as a leading international state man reflects a confluence of strategic attributes, sovereign flexibility and a diplomatic approach focused on results.

The geography of Trkiyes, the population, economic influence and military capacity are all major strategic assets. According to the IMF, Trkiye in 2025 has the The greatest economy Among the Islamic nations of the G20. He also maintained the largest NATO soldiers after the United States, supported by robust and experienced diplomatic institutions.

Great Britain, which formerly shared some of these attributes, now has difficulty affirming the relevance, trapped between the growing polarity that separates Europe and America.

At the heart of the Erdogan approach is a foreign policy rooted in the principle of Peace at home, world peace . Initially articulated by Atatrk, this doctrine considers interior stability as the foundation of international engagement.

From Great Britain has Germany ,, And France has Romania European states are torn apart by upheavals. Promoting a war by proxy in Ukraine has led de-industrialization slows growth and sown political discord. This left Europe away and shouting stands while regional powers like Trkiye intervene to assume a more influential role in resolving complex global challenges, whether in Ukraine or Syria, or on world trade.

Unlike European leaders, Erdogan is not bound by the constraints of the consensus of the block or the lowest-confessional diplomacy. As a head of a powerful sovereign state at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, he can act quickly and decisively.

And with Trump's return to the White House, the United States is more and more ready to work with Trkiye as a more reliable and agile partner at a time when Europe is increasingly unable to support its weight in international affairs.

Tactical diplomacy goat

In recent years, Erdogan has given tangible results on some of the most complex diplomatic challenges in the world.

A notable example is the Black Sea Grain Initiative Negotiated in July 2022 for a period of soaring the world's food prices. The agreement, concluded in Istanbul with the support of the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, facilitated crucial Ukraine cereal exports despite the current war.

In 2024, Trkiye mediated Ankara Agreement Between Somalia and Ethiopia, an ambitious agreement responding to Somali concerns concerning Ethiopian naval ambitions in Somaliland escape, while offering commercial access to Ethiopia to a port of the Red Sea, to stimulate its economic recovery.

Erdogan also plays a potentially transformer role in resolving long -standing regional conflicts. After four decades of violence, the PKK terrorist group now seems to be closer to the renunciation of armed conflicts As part of a wider peace initiative with Trkiye. This could reshape the regional balance while Syria emerges from international isolation following Bashar al-Assads fall.

Back in Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogans role in Inherit this new series of talks in Istanbul is consistent with the leadership he provided in the March and April 2022 The discussions, shortly after the war, broke out. Trkiye also played a key role in facilitation prisoner exchanges Between Russia and Ukraine the same year. Like the normally partisan Bbc Underlined that Trkiye is one of the few countries to have maintained good relations with Ukraine and Russia and can speak of everyone, but is liable.

The beginning of the 21st century had a catastrophic evaporation of the state spirit in the Western world. Whether on the resolution of the genocide in Gaza or the end of the devastating war in Ukraine, Western political leaders have sought to choose parts, rather than looking for results that benefit humanity as a whole.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has carefully positioned Trkiye as a diplomatic commander, seeking the divisions on bridge through mutual respect and the practical compromise.

Any sustainable peace depends on the two sides that felt that they got a good one, the truth, European diplomats have neglected several times in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Trump administration abandoned the heavy and bulky luggage of Biden and, before that, the Obama era of normative foreign policy, in favor of a more transactional realistic approach.

This change is likely to strengthen the status of Trkiyes as a vital pillar in regional stability. Even the decision of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations to return to the table in Istanbul marks a major diplomatic success, made possible by Erdogans stable, the efforts of patients behind the scenes.