How will the freezing of the industrial water Treaty affect South Asia? DW 05/16/2025

“Water and blood cannot flow together,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech to the nation after New Delhi and Islamabad accepted a cease-fire on May 10. “If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terrorist infrastructure. There is no other means of peace.”

Modi's speech did not mention The Industry Water Treaty (IWT), But his message was erased, the fighting may have ended, but the 64-year-old water sharing agreement with Pakistan will remain suspended, or as the Indian government says: “out of suspense”.

Until now, water seems to flow as freely as for decades, but certain reports indicate that India envisages plans to build infrastructures that would allow it to store and divert more water from the River Industry system.

The Indus is the longest river in South Asia, extending over 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles). It includes a complex system of tribes flowing from Tibet, by divided cashmere and in Pakistan, before emptying in the Oman Sea near Karachi.

The unilateral break of the agreement to share its waters was one of the first stages that India took in response to Islamist militants killing 26 civilians, almost all Hindu tourists, at the cashmere administered in India on April 22.

The attack was claimed by a group called resistance to cashmere, which, according to India, is also known as the resistance front and is linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), an uninated terrorist organization.

New Delhi accused Islamabad of having supported the brutal massacre that an assertion that Islamabad denies.

“If there are discussions with Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism,” said Modi in his televised speech.

Meanwhile, the government of Islamabad has announced that it would consider any restraint of water “an act of war” because the Indus is the most vital source of water for most farms and hydroelectric power plants in Pakistan.

Water safety in danger?

So, what is at stake if one side moved away from an agreement once praised as a story of rare success between Deux-Rivaux, a treaty that resists wars, terrorist attacks and diplomatic gels, perhaps so far?

Some experts fear that all water safety in the region can be in danger.

India is upstream on the industrial from Pakistan, but the river is from Tibet, under Chinese control. At the same time, India is downstream on the Brahmaputra river, which begins in China as Yarlung Tsangpo and provides fresh water to millions in northeast India, which makes it vulnerable to decisions taken upstream.

Others point out that India has only put the “pending” treaty a legal gray area which is reversible and could be considered as a measured diplomatic tool.

India's decision to use TVI as a geopolitical lever effect “undermines the legal integrity of these treaties,” said Farhana Sultana, water, climate and development expert with research in South Asia.

“These violations and suspensions of the treaty can have deleterious (harmful) effects (harmful) deleterious in and beyond the region for the examples they have fixed,” said Sultana to DW, adding that “any unilateral suspension of a cross-border international rivers was serious threats to regional security”.

Erode confidence between neighbors

Sultana, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environment at the American University of Syracuse, warned that the Indian government could also be tempted to prioritize its own water needs on those of its eastern neighbor Bangladesh if the suspension of the treaty turns out to be an effective tool in the case of Pakistan.

India shares the Ganges river basin with Bangladesh under the Water Ganga treaty signed in 1996 and it is expected to renew next year.

Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dacca have been tense since the former Prime Minister Bangladais Sheikh Hasina fled in India in 2024 after being ousted by his functions.

Another expert in cross -border water resources and international law, which has asked not to be appointed, agreed with the evaluation of Sultana.

“Cross -border water treaties create the confidence and predictability of riparian states and have generally been separated from other questions. The unilateral suspension raises serious concerns for all the states of the region,” said the expert.

“For India, this also raises serious concerns about future relations with its other neighbors, in particular Bangladesh and China, because confidence will be eroded. China is a strong ally of Pakistan,” added the expert.

China has significant investments in Pakistan's hydroelectric infrastructure in the Indus River. He also invests in the management of Teesta in Bangladesh a River which comes in India. The region is crucial for the Chinese belt and road initiative, a massive infrastructure project launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping to stimulate the economic and political influence of China.

A legal gray area

The framework of the TWT negotiated over nine years and uniquely mediated by the World Bank does not include any withdrawal provision. At the same time, it establishes a system of settlement of disputes on several levels which allows India and Pakistan to resolve disagreements and modify the treaty, but only with mutual consent.

The treaty is strictly bilateral and does not fall under the Vienna Convention on Treaty Law (1969) which defines rules on how the parties can manage and terminate agreements.

The IWT also does not deal with the possibility of “suspending” the chosen sentence of India. Thus, although India has not officially left the treaty, it also does not work entirely in its context by creating a legal gray area.

Gabriel Eckstein, expert in water law and politics, told DW that this decision injured the “moral highlands” of India.

He added that the consequences go even further than that. “International water law is a function of state practice, which means that a group of states has done so for so long in a certain way that everyone is starting to say that it is the law. But now we have certain states that saw, this will start to weaken what we have understood as international water law and start to question it,” said Eckstein.

His argument points to the United Nations 1997 convention on the law of non -navigatory use of international rivers Require that countries are fairly used shared rivers and avoid causing significant damage.

India has not signed the Convention but generally recognizes its principles and follows them in practice.

The observer's research foundation, an Indian reflection group, stresses that India's decision is not unprecedented. The lawyer nishant sirohi writes that there are “limited but notable” examples suspended the obligations of the treaties in response to extraordinary circumstances.

One of them also recently occurred as 2023. The United States partially suspended the new departure treaty on the reduction of nuclear weapons with Russia in response to non-compliance, a decision which could legally be reversed if Russia met certain requirements.

It is “similar to the current approach of India on the IWT,” he wrote.

'Intelligent and subtle policy'

Anamika Barua, water safety expert and a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in the eastern city of Gowahati, says that wider concerns concerning a violation of the treaty are moved.

“If India had suspended the treaty, he would have sent the wrong signal. But he specifically used the term” suspension “, as if to give Pakistan time to examine his conduct, and tell the whole world that if Pakistan meets his requirements, we may come back to where we were,” she told DW. “It is a very intelligent and subtle policy.”

This also removes the problem of India after acting unilaterally. “India will say that we are not (moving away). We only told them,” she said.

In April, the Minister of Water Resources of India, CR Patil, announced that India was working on a short, medium and long -term level to ensure that “even a drop of water in Pakistan”. Although the plans were not clearly described, media relationships indicate that it implies short -term diversion and the construction of long -term hydroelectric dams.

Barua fears that the move could not achieve its planned objectives. “In the short term, stopping the river flow could be difficult without the necessary infrastructure,” she said.

“And in the long term, India must avoid building large dams on the industrial system which could harm the river ecosystem and affect the downstream communities.”

Where are we going from here?

DW experts have spoken to something that India and Pakistan will have to return to diplomatic channels to possibly restore the treaty.

Eckstein, for example, does not think that there is a legal path to follow.

The World Bank can only act as a mediator within the framework of the treaty that India has now set aside. Islamabad could register a case at the International Court of Justice, but India recognizes its competence only in very specific and pre-descended cases. If there is no specific agreement that brought India to the international court, “India could simply advance it,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was ready to engage in peace talks with India, which will inadvertently involve the IWT.

India has been trying for years to bring Pakistan to the table to renegotiate the treaty, which, according to the Indian government, is inconsiderate for the growing needs of the population and water from India. If the talks really follow, they will probably reinvent the distribution of controversial waters.

Old or reworked, a functional treaty of the Indus waters is essential, in particular for India and Pakistan, which both carry the weight of climate change and increasing pressure on their freshwater resources.

