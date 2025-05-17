Pentagon Silent, aviation experts disconcerted by Comments from Fighter Trumps





President Donald Trumps Thursday in Qatar about future fighter planes planned for the US military, observers have been greeted by the silence of the Pentagon.

During a round table in Doha, Qatar, flanked by the leaders of Boeing and Ge Aerospace, Trump surprised a lot in the world of military aviation by affirming a successor from the F-35 to two engines of the F-35, which he nicknamed the F-55, was in preparation.

The F-35 was upgrading, a simple upgrade, said Trump. But also made an F-55, I will call it F-55. And it will be a substantial upgrade. But it will also be with two engines.

Trump added that a modernized version of the F-22, which he called F-22 Super, was in preparation.

Frank Kendall, Air Force secretary during former president Joe Bidens Administration, said in an interview with Defense News that he is not clear to what Trump was referring to when he discussed an F-22 Super, but it may have been a reference to the sixth generation F-47 fighter plane.

The F-47, which was previously called the next generation air dominance, aims to replace the services fleet of around 185 F-22 raptors. The Air Force worked for years on NGAD and, in March, awarded the contract to Boeing to build them.

But the F-55 Trumps comments came without additional details, and the government did not give an additional clarity on what it meant.

The Air Force and the Navy have returned questions about Trumps' comments to the White House. A White House spokesperson contacted by Defense News has returned questions to another spokesperson, who did not immediately answer.

Lockheed Martin, which makes both F-35 and F-22, did not address specific questions about Trumps' comments but published a statement that was read, we thank President Trump for his support for the F-35 and F-22 and will continue to work in close collaboration with the administration to realize his vision for air domination.

Kendall said it is also difficult to know what Trump was referring to when he discussed the alleged F-55.

President Trump seems to have speculated aloud on future planes which, as far as I know, do not exist, said Kendall.

Aviation expert Richard Aboulafia suggested that Trump could drag the audience with his suggestion from an F-55 fighter plane. When asked if he could think of something that could adapt to Trumps reference to an F-55, Aboulafia declared, apart from the Revell model kits a few decades ago? No.

The navy works on his own sixth generation fighter, which he calls F / A-XX. It is not known if the comments of the F-55 prevail over this.

Trump also disparaged the F-35S monomotor design and suggested that it could put the jet in danger if an engine failed.

An F-35 has a single engine; I don't like single engines, said Trump, before giving a general manager of Ge Aerospace, Larry Culp. Even this man, he is the best in the world of engines. But on occasion, I know that you do not admit, if an engine goes out, it's nice to have two, three or four. This is why I like the 747, he had four.

Kendall stressed that the Air Force is now flying around 830 F-16 and 471 F-35AS, which have simple engines, against the 185 F-22 and more than 250 F-15s which explain its jets with a twin engine.

Most of our hunter fleet is a single -hand motor plane and has been forever, Kendall said. These engines are very reliable.

The F-35 program, Lockheed Martin and the manufacturer of Pratt & Whitney engines work on a variety of improvements to the joint combatant, which Trump could have referred when he discussed the simple upgrade of the jets.

A series of upgrades called Bloc 4 aims to improve F-35 sensors, target recognition and electronic war capacities and allow it to transport more weapons. Lockheed Martin told journalists earlier this year that he was planning to start deploying block capacities first at F-35 this summer.

Pratt & Whitney is also working on the modernization of existing F-35 engines with a basic upgrade, which is intended to provide more power, thrust and cooling.

Lockheed Martin leaders said in a call for results in April that they hoped to adapt some sixth generation technologies, developed as part of their NGAD offer, in the F-35 and F-22. This would create a fifth generation supercharged jet, said Lockheed Managing Director Jim Taiclet, similar to an F-35 in Ferrari. Taiclet said it could allow the F-35 to provide most of the NGAD plane capabilities at half the cost.

The intentions behind Trump's comments on the upgrade of the F-35 and the F-55, and its preference for a double engine jet, were not clear. But Aboulafia said that if Trump pleaded to modify the F-35 with a pair of engines, it would be practically impossible unless a massive restructuring of the entire jet.

To do this, he said, Lockheed Martin should tear the whole world of an F-35, [and] Replace it with a completely different environment. You should probably get new wings with just for stability. It may be the worst idea of ​​all time, but theoretically, of course [it could be done]. It would just be a new plane.

Trump also suggested that the furtive capacities of military aircraft are quickly cracked by potential adversaries and made obsolete, and he has disparaged the aesthetic resulting from a low -observability design.

Sometimes you know, stealthy, they make stealth, said Trump. I am not a huge believer to stealth, because stealth is essentially, a large part of the design and the form. You will design a ugly plane for furtive reasons. And then six months later, they will understand this, then you are stuck with an airplane.

The new positions on stealth differ from the remarks he made during his first administration, when he repeatedly praised the furtive capacities of the F-35.

You can't see it, said Trump in 2017. You can't literally see it. It is difficult to fight an airplane that you cannot see.

The best leaders of the Air Force have indicated no desire to move away from the furtive capacities. On the contrary, the service highlighted the need for future combat planes to be as undetectable as possible to survive in a potential conflict with China, the army of which is closest to the capacities of the United States.

The next stealth bomber B-21 Raider and F-47 have been designed with advanced stealth capacities, and the wings of drone known as collaborative combat aircraft will also use stealth. The Air Force even considered adding furtive capacities to a new generation supply oil tanker, to allow it to fill up on jets closer to a combat zone, although budget concerns have put these plans in doubt.

The fifth generation F-22 is also a stealth fighter, who did not seem to have attenuated the enthusiasm of prevailing for his profile.

I think the most beautiful fighter plane in the world is the F-22, said Trump.

Stephen Losey is Air Warfare journalist for Defense News. He previously covered the problems of leadership and Air Force staff, and the Pentagon, special operations and air war on military.com. He traveled in the Middle East to cover American Air Force operations.

