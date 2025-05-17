(Bloomberg) American president Donald Trump said he would be willing to go to China to speak with Xi Jinping of foreign policy and economic questions.

Most of Bloomberg

I would certainly be, said Trump when he was asked if he wanted to visit Xi during a foreign trip during an interview with Fox News that had disseminated on Friday, adding that the relationship between China and the United States was important.

The American president in his second mandate has repeatedly expressed an eagerness to speak with the Chinese chief. Earlier in the week, he predicted that the two could speak by phone after their deputies negotiated a temporary truce in the trade war which was launched by Trump imposing dramatic prices on Chinese products.

Under this 90-day agreement, the United States reduced samples from Chinese imports from 145%to 30%, while Chinese rights on American products fell to 10%.

Despite the signaling of an eagerness to reach out to the Chinese chief, Trump has portrayed his visit which has just been fulfilled in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, designed to keep the countries outside the sphere of influence of Beijing.

They were going to China, and it was going to be their parent, and it does not happen, Trump said about the three Arab states. He added that the nations were very important to keep in our lap.

Most of Bloomberg Businessweek

2025 Bloomberg LP