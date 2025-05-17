Today's edition is fueled by GIE Annual gie conference 2025 change of food, securing tomorrow Join us on June 56 in Athens for the 22nd annual GIES conference. Connect with energy leaders and political decision-makers to explore the role of gas infrastructure in the transition in Europe. Hosted by GIE, with a special evening by desfa. Learn more

The EU likes nothing more than “taking stock” and that is exactly what good, bad and ugly is preparing to do, offering your news of Friday the highlights of last week.

Since our latest edition, the news cycle has been running at a double speed, while world leaders go from a meeting to the next one, adjust the schedules on the fly and offer meetings to which they do not attend.

For humble journalists without private jets at their disposal, it is difficult to follow.

US-China Dntte

The week began with a major delegate for the trade war between the United States and China. The prices climbed to dizzying heights while China refused to bow to Trump's punitive tasks.

The markets signed in relief while the two parties reduced levies of 115%, ending the effective blockade which had turned upside down the world trade.

Miss the brand

The EU has sparked its last set of sanctions, presented as an “effective means of reducing the flow of income for the Russian war machine”. Despite the dark reprimands of Brussels, little think that the 17th raft of restrictions will have a substantial impact.

Meanwhile, the “coalition of willingly” is more like the coalition of the reluctant, with calls to put the heat on Putin defeated by the nervousness to grasp the Russian active ingredients held in Belgium.

The commission loses “pfizergate”

On Wednesday, the Commission was officially urged to refuse to grant access to SMS between Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of the Phariceutic Giant Pfizer.

The highly anticipated verdict was praised “a victory for transparency and responsibility” but the executive seemed imperturbable. Von der Leyen barely recorded the decision, which was overshadowed by dizzying developments beyond Brussels and staff upheavals in Berlaymont.

Unwind

After a bumpy start to his chancellery, Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday an audacious inaugural address in the German Parliament.

“The force dissuades the assault; weakness invites assault,” he told legislators, announcing unprecedented expenses to make Germany the greatest military force in Europe. Speaking shortly after, the Minister of Defense of Merz acknowledged that the army had trouble fulfilling the ranks and suggested that conscription may be reintroduced.

You can stay under my umbrella

Macron was also on a mission to show muscles, submitting to a two -hour television debate on Tuesday in which he confirmed discussions to extend France's nuclear deterrence to other European countries.

But “France will not pay for the safety of others,” he added.

All eyes on turkey

Notwithstanding the importance of events in Brussels, the week was defined by activity on the outskirts of the block. Trump recorded aerial miles when he concluded agreements with petroleum-rich partners in the Middle East.

He happily accepted a “flying palace” of Qatar, the most sumptuous private jet in the world he insisted would be the madness of refusing, corruption and the concerns of espionage.

At the same time, Trump launched himself as a contribution during a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, a meeting that should take place in Türkiye on Thursday. But as the fateful moment was approaching, uncertainty abounded if Putin would really arise. Or Trump, by the way.

It was only in the eleventh hour that these doubts were confirmed, while a “decorative” Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul. With Zelenskyy to face the media alone, Trump made sure that he had been wise for non-presentation.

“Obviously [Putin] Was not going to go, “he told journalists, adding that no meeting would be held without him. Trump forgot to mention when it could finally take place.

