“XI Courts South America and the Caribbean” DW 05/16/2025

At the top of the Pekn, the head of state and the LDER of the Chinese Communist Party show themselves the great benefactor, writes the Swiss newspaper New Zrcher Zeitung::

“The ink of the agreement between China and the United States on a provisional break in the trade war was barely dried when the head of state and the Chinese party, Xi Jinping, met in Pekn with ministers and heads of state of thirty passes from South America and the Caribbean, the most neighboring United States.

In addition to the Colombian president Gustavo Petro, the president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula, and the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, also participated in the meeting. Brazil is the largest economy in South America.

It is not more than the pricing conflict initiated by US President Donald Trump also played a key role in the Latin American summit on Tuesday. “In commercial and price wars, there are no winners,” Xi said at the start of the meeting. Harassment and coconut lead only to isolation, “a barely veiled criticism addressed to Washington. ()

It is understandable that the South American passing is oriented to a certain extent towards China, now that the United States of Trump is shown as an increasingly unpredictable partner. Already in the years preceding Trump, the two regions had reduced their economic ties. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade reached $ 518 billion. The commercial volume of China with the United States was $ 582 billion in 2024 “.

Mexico, caught in the customs trap between China and the United States.

Mexico is taken between the fronts of the trade war between China and the United States Sddeutsche Zeitung::

“The weekend, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besnt, and Il Lifeng, the principal responsible for the economic policy of China, should be in Geneva for the first negotiations. A meeting which is followed with a great expectation not only by Mexico, but for the whole world economy.

“The Chinese dilemma or the United States is not realistic for Mexico in 2025,” explains Enrique Peters, responsible for the survey on relations between China and Mexico at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, whose faculty estimates that total investments of Chinese companies in Mexico amounted to 22,500 million dollars in 2023.

Little Party: Which nation can you allow you to choose a team in case of climbing? Mexico, of course, no, according to Peters. “Chinese companies renew the Mexico Metro; They build ports and airports. In 2024, for the first time, China imports represented more than 20% of the total volume. The United States is the most important partner, without a doubt; But China is also relevant. '

This is the crossroads in which Mexico is located and has no realistic possibility of getting out of it in the short term. If I had to choose, there will only be two options, and the two will have disastrous consequences. Given this panorama, Sheinbaum is currently presented as someone who acts without fear and clearly. Check what is at hand. Given uncertainty, this is the best thing you can do. “”

China and Colombia want to improve their cooperation

The German weekly Time Value the membership of Colombia at the initiative of the band and the route:

“The new silk route is a project of the Chinese government with which, for years, the expansion of possible commercial roads in Asia, Fria, Amrica Latina and Europe. All Latin American passes.

China expects this investment offensive of several million donations, above all, better access to international markets. Among other things, China has since moved the United States as the main trade partner of Neck such as Brazil, Chile and PER. At the same time, the Chinese government seeks to extend its political influence.

The project is carried out explicitly without the participation of the United States, AP which sees the new silk path with skepticism. Also in other Western passage, the project has been the subject of a hard critic, because it is considered that this leads the participants in debt and the agency of China. “”

(GG / RML)