



Russia and Ukraines direct discussions Friday in Istanbul gave an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners with the other. The negotiations lasted an hour and forty minutes and were mediated by the Turks. The negotiators of the two countries would have discussed a potential cease-fire, prisoners' exchanges and a meeting between Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia President Vladimir Putin. Most talks were not conclusive. Ukrainians promote a ceasefire before substantial peace negotiations, while the Russians promote a cease-fire in the context of peace negotiations. Russia currently has momentum on the battlefield, and a ceasefire could be used by Ukraine to rearm before resuming hostilities. The two countries also remained insoluble on territorial negotiations. The two claimed that their respective constitutions oblige them to control all of the four oblastic disputed in the donbas, in addition to Crimea, which Russia reabsorbed in 2014. The meeting represented the first time since 2022 that the Russian and Ukrainian diplomats embarked on direct negotiations. The two countries have been committed to direct negotiations in Istanbul for the last time in the days that followed the start of the special military operation in Russia in late February 2022. Depending on reportsBy April of the same year, the two countries had reached an agreement on a provisional agreement to end the war. The Minister of Epme Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom would have been convinced Zelensky to break all talks with Russia and continue the war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theamericanconservative.com/russia-ukraine-agree-to-prisoner-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

